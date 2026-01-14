Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has selected the most important individual in the Nigerian team at the AFCON 2025

The West African giants will face Morocco in the semifinal of the continental tournament later today, January 14

The Pharaohs of Egypt or the Teranga Lions of Senegal await the winner of the encounter in the final on January 18

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has identified an individual as the brain behind Nigeria’s success at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON champions have enjoyed an impressive run at the 35th edition of the continental tournament, recording five wins from five matches to maintain a 100% winning record.

Nigeria conceded four goals in the group stage against Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, but have kept clean sheets in the knockout rounds, defeating Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 and Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Victor Osimhen and Eric Chelle during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh, Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the AFCON semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat later today, January 14, with kickoff set for 9pm, per ESPN.

Osimhen hails Eric Chelle

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has commended head coach Eric Chelle for transforming the current squad since taking over in January 2025.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the Galatasaray striker said Chelle always ensures the team reviews their previous matches whenever they return to the hotel during the tournament.

The 27-year-old added that the Franco-Malian coach knows how to bring out the best in every player in the squad. He said:

"Coach Eric Chelle deserves the praise as well as the rest of the squad because we have been doing well that when we look at the video, we always clap for ourselves.

"We have gotten someone who knows how to put the talent in place and when to unleash the beast in his corner. I am happy with the mentality of the whole squad. Everyone takes responsibility in the team."

The former Napoli forward said the squad wants to make a huge statement after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Osimhen explained that it is a rare privilege to represent Nigeria at any international tournament, including the AFCON. He said:

Victor Osimhen during the 2025 AFCON match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

"It is always a great pleasure to put on the Super Eagles jersey and represent the country; for me it is a privilege and for the rest of the boys because amongst the 150 million players, you are picked to play for the country.

"We all know what it means to love Nigeria and try to make a statement here considering the fact that we failed to qualify for the World Cup."

CAF sends message to Nigeria & Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF has added extra fuel to the excitement ahead of Nigeria’s blockbuster 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final showdown against hosts Morocco.

CAF’s message served as a reminder that beyond the 90 minutes lies history and the chance to edge closer to continental glory.

Source: Legit.ng