Akor Adams has suggested refereeing decisions cost Nigeria a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final

Super Eagles knocked out by Morocco on penalties after a goalless semifinal in Rabat

Nigeria suffered another heartbreaking AFCON exit despite entering as one of the favourites

Nigeria’s dream of lifting a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title came crashing down on Wednesday, January 14, in Rabat, and Super Eagles forward Akor Adams believes the reason goes beyond football.

While Nigeria failed to hit top gear on the night, questions have continued to trail the officiating, and Adams did not hide his frustration.

Akor Adams has stylishly blamed Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea for Nigeria's defeat to Morocco. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF Online, the Super Eagles were knocked out of AFCON 2025 by hosts Morocco after a tense semifinal that ended goalless before the Atlas Lions won 4-2 on penalties at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Referee decisions cost Super Eagles

Following the painful loss, attention quickly shifted from missed chances and penalty drama to the performance of Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea, whose decisions were heavily criticised by Nigerian fans throughout the match.

Many supporters felt Nigeria were repeatedly on the wrong end of key calls, especially in a high-stakes semifinal played in front of a hostile home crowd.

Social media was flooded with complaints, with fans accusing the referee of favouring the host nation.

Nigeria had gone into the clash full of confidence after winning all five of their previous matches at the tournament.

The Super Eagles had beaten Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Mozambique, and Algeria, scoring freely and conceding very little. That impressive run made the semifinal exit even harder to swallow.

For the Super Eagles, it was another cruel AFCON ending, coming just two years after losing the final to Ivory Coast, also against the hosts.

Akor Adams gives blunt reaction after defeat

While many players avoided speaking after the match, Akor Adams’ brief but telling comment said a lot.

Akor Adams, playing in his first senior tournament for Nigeria, has scored two goals at AFCON 2025. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

As journalists attempted to speak with him while leaving the stadium, the Super Eagles striker responded sharply, directing attention away from the players and toward the officiating.

“Make una go interview the referee,” Adams told the journalists as he walked past.

The statement quickly went viral, with many Nigerian fans interpreting it as a clear indication that Adams felt the referee played a major role in Nigeria’s exit.

The Sevilla striker had earlier been praised during the tournament for his performances, making his post-match reaction even more significant.

Adams' words echoed the frustration of millions of Nigerians who felt the Super Eagles were denied a fair chance on the biggest stage.

Another painful chapter for Nigeria

The defeat also extended Nigeria’s poor AFCON record against Morocco.

The Super Eagles have now lost five consecutive AFCON matches against the Atlas Lions, a worrying trend that continues to haunt Africa’s three-time champions, BBC Sport reports

Even more painful is the manner of the loss. This was Nigeria’s second penalty shootout heartbreak in just a few months, following their defeat to DR Congo in the African World Cup play-off final last November.

For a team tipped as favourites after a flawless run to the semi-finals, the ending was bitter. Nigeria leave Morocco without a trophy, once again falling short when it mattered most.

