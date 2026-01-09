A young man asked a very important question as Nigeria was set to clash with another African team, Algeria, in the AFCON

Ahead of the AFCON 2025 quarter-final, he asked AI if the Super Eagles would win the big match and got a fast response

The AI gave a detailed reply, analysing possible outcomes and predicting the winner and score of the game

A young man received an unexpected response from AI after asking who is likely to win the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria.

The man asked the question after coming across a post on social media about the coaches of both teams as they prepared to clash on January 10, 2026.

Young man turns to AI for AFCON prediction, gets unexpected answer.

Man turns to AI for AFCON prediction

The question, asked by the individual @king_collins204, was directed to an AI, and it took just a minute to get a response.

He asked if the Super Eagles had a chance of winning the game. His question to the AI:

"Do Nigeria have a chance to win the match?"

In response, the AI mentioned which team is likely to win the match scheduled for Saturday and also shared the possible score outcome.

Man asks if Nigeria can win AFCON quarter-final, AI responds instantly.

The AI's response read:

"Yes, Nigeria has a solid chance in the AFCON quarter-final. Odds from sources like FootballWhispers give them about a 42% win probability, with predictions varying—some favor a Nigeria win (1-2), while others expect a draw or an Algeria edge. Nigeria's high-scoring form (12 goals in the tournament) boosts their chances, despite Algeria's recent head-to-head wins."

Reactions as Nigeria set to face Algeria

@kizilbige_ noted:

"This is easily the game of the tournament so far. Both sides have so much quality, it is going to be a battle from start to finish."

@BalliesAI added:

"Algeria needed extra time vs DR Congo, while Nigeria cruised. That inefficiency skews the edge to Nigeria’s 38% win probability. Our model favors a 2–1 Nigerian victory."

@Emegothefirst shared:

"The 2019 revenge tour starts now. No late Mahrez free kicks this time.Osimhen and Lookman are clinching this in 90 minutes!"

@Akinwande_AP stressed:

"Morocco 🇲🇦 vs Nigeria 🇳🇬 will be a good match to watch. But Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Senegal 🇸🇳 in the final will be the best AFCON ending. I hope we prevail over the Algerian 🇩🇿 team."

@fiddy588 said:

"I think Nigeria wins easily. The form is tremendous and that would play a huge role. Morale and confidence is very high on the Nigerian side."

@MaliqRudz noted:

"I stopped listening when he said “right now Algeria are united” anything that ends with united or anything united is as.s."

@Lu_tnd said:

"We need to put Mahrez on lock down. And that goal keeper of Algeria needs to go. We are winning this."

@ChelseaplugCF noted:

"There's no competition there, it wouldn't really be fun to neutrals because Nigeria will make it a greatly one-sided affair, we are coming be scared!!"

