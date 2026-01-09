A Cameroonian preacher based in the United States has stated that he saw goals in the Nigeria versus Algeria Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play in its 18th AFCON quarterfinals against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10, in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash

The cleric mentioned the team that will win the match and named the player to score goals in the much-anticipated quarterfinal game

Perez Ndi, a US-based preacher, has publicly shared what he 'saw' concerning the outcome of the Nigeria versus Algeria AFCON quarterfinal match, which takes place on Saturday, January 10 at the Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco.

In a video released on TikTok, the preacher claimed that he saw goals in the match.

Nigeria versus Algeria AFCON match: Preacher's prophecy

Perez, who spoke in a video, congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria in advance, stating that the West African side will emerge victorious.

The pastor further said that the Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen will score some goals in the match, and charged him to do so. His statement in the video read:

"As for Nigeria versus Algeria, Nigeria congratulations.

"And, um, Nigeria will win Algeria. Osimhen, number nine. I see goals.

"I see goals on your legs, in this match, Algeria.

"So, make sure you score."

Nigeria versus Algeria: Preacher's prediction sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the preacher's video below:

LocoBridges Ativie said:

"Prophet,thanks for the prophecy. we claim the victory in Jesus name. Amen."

Franky Sterk said:

"I don pin this video….i will come back after the match…I pray we win the match…God Help Us."

forkom Angel said:

"You're now contradicting the prophecy you gave about Cameroon wining the AFCON on the 20/12/2025.

"But, at the beginning of this AFCON, you said Nigeria won't go far?. You also said you see Cameroon lifting the 6th trophy. so, what are you actually saying, coz I don't understand you anymore."

Larrien said:

"He said Ivory Coast won't see the semi finals and Nigeria can go far but he sees a limitation so they should pray."

Simple ID said:

"You are predicting what we know , osimhen will score before."

Star⭐Rex said:

"Prophet what is the correct score in the match you see. I want to check if it's dsame dream I had too."

gabriel_de_brooklin said:

"Why did you openly proclaim the victory [of Egypt and Nigeria] and then speak in parables about Cameroon? Sir."

Source: Legit.ng