Ahead of the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria, an X user has advised the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play in their 18th AFCON quarterfinals against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10, in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash

In an X post, a Nigerian man listed five things the Nigerian team must do to avoid losing the match against Algeria

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare for their AFCON quarterfinal match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, a man took to social media to advise the Nigerian team.

The man posted this online ahead of the upcoming match scheduled to take place on January 10, 2026, at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

Before now, Nigeria had played Mozambique in the AFCON match and won 4–0 on January 5 and many had shared their predictions for the coming match.

Nigeria vs Algeria: Man advises Super Eagles

Speaking about the next match of the Super Eagles, the X user @SirJarus listed five things the Nigerian team must do to win the match against Algeria.

He said:

"5 Things Nigeria Should Do To Beat Algeria

"1. Avoid fouls in dangerous areas (no penalty, no edge-of-box freekick)

"2. Full backs should do more defending than attacking. Their wingers are threats.

"3. Never concede first

"4. Never allow them force you to penalty kicks

"5. Anticipate a neutralization of Lookman and/or Osimhen and have goalscoring jokers from unusual quarters - Iwobi? Ndidi? Onyeka?"

Reactions trail man's advice to Super Eagles

@BWLawal

You missed the main thing! IWOBI! They will try to neutralize him! Any team that does not tame Iwobi will collect atleast 2 goals from us Key for the game is for our coach to tactically keep Iwobi in the game and we will WIN!

@plusonepaul

Someone's solution to your point No.5 is to not start Lookman & Osimhen, but only bring them in later when the Algerians may have tired out. I don't buy the idea but what do you think?

@Babskelly_24

My point is we should try and win fouls in unusual places especially penalties cos oshimen can cause these defenders to foul him he should use it to his advantage or even akor . Then iwobi should be protected they would want to lock him out cos he’s our brain box.

@seunbayo89

My only worry is our defence cos we are somehow used to conceding atleast a goal every match. That back 4 + Nwabali doesn't give me confidence. Hopefully we will scale through

