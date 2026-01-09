A man who knew Anthony Joshua's late friend, Sina Ghami, for over 20 years shared a moving tribute about him

He mentioned something that many people didn’t know about Sina, who died in a car crash alongside Latif Ayodele

The man’s post caught people’s attention, as many took to the comments section to mourn the death of both men

A friend of Sina Ghami, one of Anthony Joshua’s associates who died in a car accident, has opened up what many people didn’t know about the late coach.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

Anthony Joshua: Sina Ghami’s Friend of Over 20 Years Shares What Many People Didn’t Know About Him

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Sina Ghami’s friend writes moving tribute

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Latif and Sina, were buried on January 4, 2026, in London, and the boxer was present for the ceremony.

On his Instagram page, @jmullz10, who said he had known Sina for over 20 years, shared what most people didn’t know about him.

The man said he was Sina’s first client and opened up about how Sina treated his family.

The Instagram post read:

“I contemplated whether I would share a post or not - it makes it all feel more definitive. Struggled to find the right words. Deleted them many times over.

“But going through my camera roll, I was overwhelmed by the number of memories we shared. From being your very first client you trained, to coming up with the name Evolve together. From sharing many birthdays together, to crying with laughter at your classic one-liners.

“You treated my family like your own & have impacted more lives than you’ll ever know. Over 20 years of brotherhood—never perfect, but always real. Love You brother, rest well. You’ve earned it.”

Reactions trail man’s tribute to Sina Ghami

@daljitlondon said:

The brotherhood you guys share is so inspirational, heartwarming and one that many dream to share together. Sending you so much love James. Praying for you all

@exkxx

Beautiful words James, I’m so sorry for your loss. The brotherhood you guys shared was incredible, such infectious smiles. I’m sending you so much love. RIP

@beautifulsoulsinnyc

"I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. Losing two friends at once, especially brothers, is unimaginable. My heart goes out to you and to their families during this incredibly painful time. Please know you’re in my thoughts, and I’m wishing you strength, comfort, and peace as you grieve. If you need anything at all, I’m here for you.

