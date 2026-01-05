A lady drew people’s attention to what she observed about Anthony Joshua at his friends’ burial in the United Kingdom

She mentioned what she noticed after seeing a video showing the boxer’s arrival at the funeral ceremony of his friends

What she saw made her say a prayer for Anthony Joshua, as the burial of his associates continued to make headlines

An observant lady shared what he noticed regarding the burial of the friends of popular British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Lady reacts to Anthony Joshua’s video at funeral

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

An X user, @barfield_gina, shared her observations while reacting to a video of Anthony Joshua arriving at the funeral.

The lady stated that the boxer was courageous, stating that she had deep respect for him.”

She said:

“Deep respect for honoring friends and facing loss with courage. Wishing peace for their souls and strength for those left behind.

Other reactions to Anthony’s Joshua’s video at funeral

Aside from the lady’s comment, other X users also reacted to the video of Anthony Joshua arriving at the funeral.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Only1_freeman

Man was so lucky to be alive. I sometimes hate Nigerian attitude towards some things. If it were some of us, we would say he planned the accident to eliminate his friends

@IfeeUTD

It's really a moment we always pray not to come. May God comfort their families

@MacpetersS72100

A time to be born and a time to die... Jehovah gives and Jehovah takes, Blessed be the name of the Lord... May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace...

@Oluwaremisam

That guy will forever carry that survival guilt with him forever

@RobertErokwu

May their Souls Rest In Perfect Peace With Our Lord, Amen.

@Mogbolahan98 said:

We live and die, that's always been the cycle....RIP GUYS

@Kolosmental said:

Sharia law is for the poor. If it was a poor Muslim he would have been buried less than 3 days to follow Sharia teachings, but since he's rich, it doesn't apply to him.

@Candiv15 said:

May God give Anthony Joshua the fortitude to bear the loss. Come back stronger like a king that you are."

