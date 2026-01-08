Anthony Joshua has released a statement mourning his close friends killed in a tragic Lagos car accident

Joshua shared an emotional tribute on social media reflecting on the lives of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami

Joshua’s driver in the car has been charged with dangerous driving, with investigations still ongoing

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still grappling with heartbreak after the deaths of his close friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, in a car crash in Nigeria on December 29, 2025.

The crash occurred near Lagos when a black SUV carrying Joshua and his friends collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

Joshua, who travelled to holiday in Nigeria following his victory over US YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalised for treatment, per Sky News.

Tragically, both Ayodele and Ghami did not survive the accident.

Sharing his grief on Instagram, Joshua wrote:

"Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn't even realise how special they are. I'll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.

“100% it's tough for me, but I know it's even tougher for their parents ❤️ I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers 🙏🏾."

Remembering Latz and Sina

The lives of Joshua’s friends were filled with dedication to sports and fitness.

Ghami, a long-time member of Joshua’s team, was a qualified sports and exercise rehabilitator, specialising in musculoskeletal injuries and corrective exercise.

On the other hand, Ayodele, popularly known as Latz, a personal trainer and childhood friend of Joshua, was also committed to promoting health and fitness.

Hours before the tragic accident, Joshua posted a video of himself playing table tennis with Latz, while Sina shared a picture of a Jeep on the road in Lagos, tagging the location.

Joshua has since returned to England after leaving the hospital and attended the burial of both Ghami and Latz in London, Sport Bible reports.

Police investigate cause of accident

Authorities have confirmed that the driver of the Lexus SUV, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged with four counts, including dangerous driving causing death and driving without a valid national licence.

The crash happened on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun, Ogun State.

Joshua is currently recovering from minor injuries sustained in the accident.

The incident has sent shockwaves through both the boxing and Nigerian communities, with many boxers, including Jake Paul, sending their condolences to the former heavyweight champion.

As investigations continue and the driver faces legal consequences, Joshua and his supporters remember Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami not only as companions but as pillars in his life and career.

Joshua recounts friends death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video has gone viral of Anthony Joshua speaking to Kamaru Usman about the death of his friends during the fatal accident in Nigeria on December 29, 2025.

The grief-stricken heavyweight boxer disclosed how his friends, Sina and Latz, passed away from the incident, admitting that it still hasn't sunk in yet.

