A friend of Latif, Anthony Joshua's trainer, who died in the crash, shared a deep conversation they had before he died

He mentioned what Latif said about death shortly before the accident took his life and that of Sina Ghami, another close friend

The man’s post caught people’s attention on social media, as many took to the comments to sympathise with him

A friend of Kevin Latif Ayodele, one of Anthony Joshua’s associates who died in a car accident, has shared deep conversation they had about death, shortly before the crash.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s friends share their recent conversation

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Latif and Sani, were buried on January 4, 2026, in London, and the boxer was present for the ceremony.

On his Instagram page, @jmullz10 shared the discussion he recently had with Latif before the latter died.

Sharing photos they took together, the man said in his Instagram post:

“I feel heavy, my mind clouded… Still can’t put it all together. Struggling to find the words. So I’ll share a short story. You recently asked me to trust you ~ That death is not the end of life, but rather is the beginning of eternal life. How unimaginably beautiful it is, with eternal peace, far beyond anything experienced in this world.

“Your unwavering faith gives me some comfort, knowing you are in Paradise, closer to Allah. Until we meet again - May your soul rest in Jannah. Love you Brother Latz.”

Anthony Joshua: Reactions trail man’s conversation with Latif

@lalaselah said:

"I’m sorry brother. Didn’t even know him personally seen him around and I am not really processing it well. May God give u strength brother. Allah yerhamo. Will make sure to make duaa for him always."

@farhiyawise said:

"May Allah grant the brother the highest position in jannah. To Allah we come from to Allah is our return."

@punchkelle said:

"Thank you for giving some beautiful pictures of Latz to get the way he died out of our minds! I don’t want to remember him the way I saw him in the videos after the accident! I want to remember him for the beautiful brother he is."

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Latif and Sina, were buried on January 4, 2026, in London. Photo: @jmullz10

