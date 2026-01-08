A man who attended the funeral of Anthony Joshua's friends shared what he noticed about guests at the event in UK

He also mentioned what amazed him during the funeral as he appreciated people who took out time to attend the ceremony

The man’s video caught people’s attentionas tributes continued to pour in for Latif and Sina who died in a car accident

A man who attended the burial of Anthony Joshua’s associates, who died in a car accident, shared what he observed about the crowd at the event.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. nJoshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Man shares observation at friends' burial

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Latif and Sina, were buried on January 4, 2026, in London, and the boxer was present for the ceremony.

On his Instagram page, @y4zz said what he observed about the crowd who gathered at the burial of both men.

The man said in his Instagram post:

“I just got back not too long ago from the janaza. Fantastic turnout for our brother latz and sina who left their mark I’m sure on every single person. Whether they attended the janaza or not, I’m sure we’ve been praying for them.

It's just such a sad day to see so many brothers get together not worrying about the weather or how early it was; to see thousands of people just gathering. It was absolutely amazing to see.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail man's observation at burial

@spiritualfitnesse said:

"Magnetic peaceful and humble energy and soul - he was destined to be with the creator sooner than expected- but left behind a kind message for us all to inspire to be like…… travelled almost 200 miles today and I feel privileged to have made it - Alhamdulillah what a turn out May Allah make it easy for them both and bless them with paradise Ameen."

@getlittofficial said:

"May Allah grant them the highest of Jannah. It has been heart warming to see how much love the brotherhood has for them."

@boluwatifecakes said:

"May Allah grant them the highest Rank in Aljanat fridaus and forgive every of his shortcomings."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Latif's father had earlier posted a reception video from his son's burial in London.

