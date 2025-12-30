Journalist Rufai Oseni has reacted to the accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two people

The journalist raised two thought-provoking questions regarding how the boxer was rescued from the scene of the accident

What he said generated buzz on social media as many shared their thoughts on the viral accident trending online

A popular journalist, Rufai Oseni, has raised two questions concerning the accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

The British former world champion had only recently returned to competitive boxing after spending more than a year away from the ring.

Joshua sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene. This has sparked discussions on Nigeria's emergency response systems.

Reacting to the rescue responses at the scene of the accident, Arise TV reporter Oseni questioned the availability of ambulances at the scene.

He said:

“Was there no Ambulance/ Emergency number to call during the Anthony Joshua incident? Where are the first responders! Na wa?”

See the X post below:

Anthony Joshua: Reactions trail journalist’s view on accident

@popoolaadaniel

The way he was transported alone self was crazy There are sometimes in emergency rescue, the wrong method of rescue can cause more harm than leaving the person there. A simple neck collar can make a whole difference.

@oscardelafunte1

Nigerias sales in oil for decades couldn’t provide ordinary working emergency number. If ur out there seeing what’s going on please be careful how u live ur life. Nigerias healthcare system doesn’t work. U are ur own emergency

@themolabello

Luckily, he is alive. It could have been something different! With the look at the scene, the two might have died instantly. FRSC was at the scene, and there's an office few miles from that accident.

@breakdboundary

Shebi there was area boys on ground that helped AJ, isn't that enough? Sorry, we will buy ambulance and emergency services when una don pay tax. Right now, the master strategist is bringing tragedy everywhere. The master strategist is in France for Detty December.

@kenkenlewu

THERE WASN'T. THERE NEVER IS. Because Nigeria has no functional emergency response system. None. Zero. And these criminals running the country don't care.

@AutoElirit71524

You have high hopes Brother, now a disgraced country. BBC is busy talking blah blah blah like they don’t know that they are the ones aiding and abetting the ruiners. What a shame.

