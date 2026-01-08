A Lagos man said he saw many flooded and strange houses while searching for an apartment in Lagos State

He claimed one house looked haunted and made him wonder if the former occupants of the house were mad

After many failed inspections, he eventually left Lagos after which a property app finally helped him find a good home

A man in Lagos has shared his strange experience while searching for a house in the city, saying he almost rented what he believed was a haunted apartment.

The man shared his story on social media, describing the stress and frustration he faced while inspecting different houses across Lagos. According to him, the first estate he visited looked fine at first, but the surroundings were a major concern.

“The house was fine, the rooms were okay, everywhere was cool, but everywhere was flooded with water. I complained to myself and said I can’t live here,” he said.

Lagos man shares how he almost rented a “haunted” house. Image credits: @jorjizglam

Source: TikTok

He said the second house was not much better.

“The house was fine, the compound was good, the rooms were okay, but the road to the house was bad. Water everywhere. I said, ‘Man, I can’t deal with this,’” he added.

The man, identified as @jorjizglam on TikTok, said he later moved around the mainland with an agent, visiting several locations.

“I walked waka that day — Yaba, Oshomole, even Ikotun. I was tired,” he said.

He also claimed that he had to dress a certain way because of what he described as ethnic preferences by some landlords.

“I noticed that some Yoruba landlords always prefer Yoruba tenants,” he said, adding that it made his house-hunting experience more difficult.

According to him, some of the houses he saw were in poor condition despite high rent demands of between ₦2 million and ₦3 million per year. His search continued amid growing frustration.

Man recalls visiting several apartments, some in poor condition. Image credits: @jorjizglam

Source: TikTok

According to him, one particular house gave him a very strange feeling.

“This house didn’t feel right at all. I was asking myself, ‘Who lived here before?’ The kitchen looked like a mad house. I even asked if a mad person had lived there before,” he said in the video

Which kind of person go agree give person this kind house make he live. Even if ma mad person bin live here before because what is all this? Is this not a haunted house? Because it's like the previous tenant ran away.”

Watch full video below:

House hunting leads man to 'haunted' house

As his house hunting continued, another property gave him a similar experience He said the condition of the kitchen convinced him something was wrong.

“The kitchen looks like a made house. The view is viewing but omo.” he said.

Frustrated, the man said he eventually left Lagos entirely.

However, things changed after someone introduced him to a property app.

“Someone refered me to this app, Nigerian Property. Na here I find my house,” he said.

He explained that after seeing a house he liked on the app, everything moved quickly.

“The next day, I entered Lagos, I saw the house, I loved it and this is my new apartment.” He said displaying his view.

Nigerians react to 'haunted' house

A user said:

“i got scammed. Agent took away the apartment money i paid i was setup. 7days to m’y birthday nothing left for me. im finished”

One CHIZIBANKZ added:

"Na so l find house l nearly finish the money for hotel all this agent they will not show you good place because they will not make good profit one agent even show me a place look like old bar last last na ikd l come rent house."

@DefiDNA said:

"Not me coming back to this video to check for the app because they gave me a flooded house and have refused to refund my agent fee."

Man shares video of house he rented

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man got people asking questions after sharing a video of a house he rented in Lagos. He showed the kitchen, the compound, the living room, and several other parts, and explained how he made it possible.

The young individual also mentioned the price range of the house he rented, but many people did not believe him.

Source: Legit.ng