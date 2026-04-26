A video of Pastor Adeboye sharing one of his sons' rise to success in the United States has gone viral on social media

The RCCG pastor revealed his son's new role after he moved from being an employee in a restaurant in America

The cleric's story, as well as the prayer with which he backed it up, has sparked reactions from many Nigerian netizens

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, aka Daddy GO, recently shared a personal testimony about his son’s rise to success in America.

Adeboye, who shared how God responded to his request for a house, revealed that his son initially took up a job at a restaurant after relocating abroad but later became successful by owning an establishment.

RCCG Pastor Adeboye shares how his son's business grew after he prayed for him. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

The cleric revealed his son had invited him over to bless the restaurant.

According to Adeboye, after praying over the business, it began to experience significant growth.

The highlight was when Adeboye revealed that his son eventually hired his former employer as a manager in the same business.

“I have a son in the USA. When he got there, he started working at a restaurant, and after some time, he got a restaurant of his own. He then invited me to bless the place. I went there and prayed for him, and he began to prosper. He needed a manager, and the man who was once his boss became the one he later employed,” he said

Adeboye concluded the story with a decree that those who left others behind will come serve under them, a prayer that also sparked reactions.

It was, however, unclear if the cleric was referring to his biological son or spiritual son.

Mixed reactions trail RCCG Pastor Adeboye's inspiring story about his son's success in the US. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Facebook

The video of Pastor Adeboye speaking about his son's rise to success in the US is below:

Reactions trail Pastor Adeboye's story

Reacting, several netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticise the Nigerian Christian leader. Read the comments below:

Just_Adewale commented:

"So Una son works under someone in the USA wey you be billionaire."

aashafe reacted:

"Make this man just produce a move, script plenty for his head."

TEMDAYOOYETUNDE commented:

"I fail to see why his testimonies always suggest that one person's success comes at the expense of another. If a business succeeds, fine celebrate that."

iam_pinkyvady said:

"So you swap your son boss destiny with your sons destiny and call it a testimony Wow."

King_Hakinz commented:

He works in a restaurant and later had his own, you prayed for him and he began to prosper.. Daddy, he's already prospering before your prayer sir..

Adeboye's recent church visit sparks debate

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Pastor Adeboye at a thanksgiving service in Ogun state stirred reactions online.

The clip showed him walking to the pulpit with support from his son, Leke Adeboye, at Abraham Tabernacle in Sagamu during the April 6, 2026, event.

The moment that drew attention was when he appeared to bow slightly, which many linked to honouring the church’s tradition, while he later described Otunba Gbenga Daniel as an exceptional politician.

Source: Legit.ng