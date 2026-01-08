Adamawa has continued to face rising security threats as violent crimes have unsettled local communities

Police have arrested a woman after a New Year’s Eve dispute turned deadly in Yola

Investigators have begun probing how a relationship conflict escalated into a fatal stabbing

Adamawa state has been grappling with multiple security challenges, including Boko Haram attacks, communal clashes, human tràffìckìng, and sexual and gender-based violence. Residents, already struggling to make a living, now live in fear for their safety, with local communities bearing the brunt of these threats.

"Before he kills me, I will kill him first," Adamawa woman says after fatal fight.

On December 31, 2025, a tragic incident occurred in the state when 40-year-old Hauwa Ali was arrested by the State Police Command on January 1, 2026, for allegedly killing her 27-year-old boyfriend, Samaila Yakubu Zira.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, she claimed she killed him after discovering he was allegedly cheating on her with another woman.

Hauwa said:

"I am working as a security guard at the American University of Nigeria, Yola. I am based in the Yolde Pate community. On the 31st December 2025, Zira and I hung out for the New Year's Eve celebration, where we went to a place close to a beer parlour and met a lot of people celebrating. He got drunk, around 1 am, we decided to go back to my house, because he sometimes stays with me."

"On our way back home, his phone rang, and when I asked him who was calling at such an hour, he said, I shouldn't mind. I ignored, and his phone rang for the second time. When I reacted, he said it was a lady named Rachael who was calling him."

"So, I became angry and asked him to tell me why Rachel was calling him at 1 a.m., which means he was cheating on me and lying to me that I am the only one he is dating."

She furthered,

"When we reached my house, he decided to go to his house, which he told me his father had just called him. I was surprised that his father would call him at such a time, so he left. I was jealous and felt he was going to meet with the lady that called him earlier, and, looking at the fact that he was drunk too, I followed him slowly."

"On my way, I met with one of his friends named Friday, whom I was complaining to about Zira's attitude of lying to me, and if I meet him with the lady, I will quit the relationship."

How argument escalated into fatal stabbing

According to her, the confrontation between her and the victim escalated into a physical struggle after she followed him home.

Woman held in Adamawa recounts events leading to fatal stabbing of boyfriend.

She said:

"We found the knife together with him on the road some months back, so I kept it in my house. When he realised I was following him, he jumped the fence and ran back into my house. I ran back and entered my room. He opened the door and said he would kill me today, and I said, ’Before he kills me, I will kill him first’."

"I was holding the knife, and I ran to open the gate to push him out. He used a stick to hit me on my head and pushed me back, so I used the knife to stab him on his stomach, and that led to his death."

Hauwa lamented, "Our relationship lasted for 2 years. I have never killed anyone before, I'm regretting my actions right now, I never knew that it would result in death."

Also speaking, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, noted,

"Further investigations are still ongoing. We will ensure proper safeguarding of the citizens of this state and maintain peace in every area."

"We call on the public to never relent in alerting the command of any suspicious act hovering around them. The police are always ready to protect your lives and properties, because this is our pledge."

