A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote art subjects

The young man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Economics, Government and CRS, alongside his mum's reaction

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young man, Anosike Emmanuel Chinedu, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

2026 UTME: A mum reacts to JAMB result of her son who wants to study law at UNIZIK. Photo: @chimmy1266

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Art student shares JAMB result

Identified as @chimmy1266 on TikTok, the young man posted the screenshot showing his 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Economics, Government and Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

The science student scored 57 in English, 53 in Economics, 59 in Government and 56 in Chemistry, making a total score of 225.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A boy who wants to study law posts mum’s reaction to his UTME score. Photo: @chimmy1266

Source: TikTok

Mum reacts to UTME candidate's result

In his post, the candidate posted the chat between him and his mother after showing her his result.

His mother, who seemed displeased by what he wrote, questioned him and expressed her displeasure at his score.

In the comments, he stated that his mother was a lecturer, and he wanted to study law at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

See his TikTok post below:

Netizens analyse mum's reaction to son's JAMB result

danfle_m said:

"Bro,you didn’t try,225 isn’t a good score for someone that wants to study law."

Ruth said:

"They will accept it but a private university. Don't take what your mama said in heart."

Udoh Samuel Emem said:

"I scored 195 2022 and my mom was very happy to the state that her rapper removed from her unknowingly. It’s very important every parent celebrate the little effort of their children. Avoid any form of comparison because it’s pushes young people to do what they’re not supposed to do."

I'm_fountain said:

"Omo your mama sabi complain oo Me wey score 181 then amd i dey FUNAAB nko."

ThatPyjamasgirl said:

"omoh I'm sorry for u bro got 201 and my dad said congratulations to me, though I feel bad."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng