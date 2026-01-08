Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Afrobeats star Paul Okoye, has shared her frustration after her husband cancelled their planned family movie date

The singer reportedly chose to stay back at home to watch a soccer match instead

Her candid reaction has sparked conversations online about family time and football obsession

Ivy Ifeoma Okoye, wife of popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, has shared an unexpected moment she had with her husband after he cancelled their planned family movie date.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ifeoma revealed that the outing was actually Paul’s idea.

According to her, the family had agreed to go see a movie together, and everyone got dressed and ready for the date.

However, things took an unexpected turn when she came upstairs from getting ready and found Paul still in his house clothes.

When she asked why he wasn’t dressed, the singer reportedly told her he would not be joining them and asked her and the family to go without him, offering his card instead.

Ifeoma disclosed that Paul chose to stay back because he was watching soccer. She noted that the music star is a die-hard football fan and jokingly prayed for him to be “delivered” from his love for the game.

Sharing her frustration in a humorous tone, Ifeoma wondered if other women had experienced the same thing with their partners or if hers was “broken.” She also questioned if such behaviour was common among Igbo men.

Despite being disappointed, Ifeoma said she went ahead with the family movie outing.

They watched Behind the Scenes, and she admitted she struggled to hold back tears, joking that she managed because she is “a big girl.”

In her words: “Story time: I planned a family movie date with this man. Matter of fact, it was HIS idea. The day came, we all got ready, only for me to come upstairs from my beauty room and see him still sitting there in his house clothes. We were already late, btw (cons of being a woman). I said, “Why are you not dressed yet? You’re not going?” He said, “I’m not going. You guys can go, take my card” Guess what he was doing? Watching soccer! This man can cancel plans just for soccer!!! God, “release asss” from the shackles.

Anyway, we finished getting ready and left. We saw Behind The Scenes, and I held myself back from crying like a pro because I’m a big girl. Does anyone else’s man do the same thing, or did mine come broken? I think it’s an Igbo man thing, or maybe not?”

See her post below:

Ifeoma Ivy trends online

miriam.okere.98 said:

"First off, don’t call it 'soccer', real football fans call it football 🤣."

iyanuoluwa_adebola said:

"😂😍 in between, this fit is too cute not to go outside 🔥❤️."

bigs64705 said:

"We Igbo men most of us love football pass any other thing so my dear sister ivy no vex😂."😂

nicole.itoya said:

"🤣🤣Awww you look so beautiful."

beca_donald said:

"Fine mama ❤️🔥."

glowrie_yah

"Awww. I can’t relate because I don’t have man😂😭."

___chiamakaa said:

"I would have joined him😂😂😂 I love watching football too😂."

therealcheerful said;

"My gorgeous girl 😍😍😍😍."

queenet_bby said:

Guys and soccer eeeeeehhhh 😂😂 I can't explain the connection 😂

hillbank_xl said:

"Lucky it wasn’t Chelsea playing 😂😂."

