A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared her house-hunting experience in Hull, East Yorkshire

She did a tour of a two-bedroom apartment, which cost £595 (approximately N1.1m) for a month

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the house and the cost of the apartment

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared her experience while looking for a house.

She noted that she was finding a house to live in with her husband-to-be between East Yorkshire and Machester.

She showed the kitchen of the house and other parts. Photo: @iambolaharrison

Source: TikTok

In a video by @iambolaharrison, the lady displayed the two-bedroom apartment, which cost £595 (approximately N1.1m) for a month.

2-bedroom apartment in UK with N1.3m rent

The lady revealed that the two-bedroom apartment had two receptions and spacious rooms.

She said:

“This apartment had a living room and a dining room separately. The fact that this apartment had two receptions was a big plus in my book because of the kind of work I do but that was until I got to the kitchen and he said we had to get a gas cooker ourselves.”

The lady also showed that the bathroom door was inside the kitchen

“Everything was looking good until I located of the bathroom was. So the bathroom was all the way after the kitchen. So I;m imagining that if you have guests, they have to go through the living room, the dining room, through your kitchen and then go use the bathroom.”

The lady also showed the upstairs part of the house to show the rooms and the space.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail UK 2-bedroom apartment

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the house and the cost of the apartment.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Beulah glitz said:

"Whose idea was it to put the toilet there???"

@nevaeh_nathanandmom said:

"The price is so good are you for real Bola."

@GhGh said:

"The way I would have signed the agreement without hesitation."

@Kachi said:

"Haaaa!!! kitchen straight to bathroom. Who dey build all these kinds houses?"

@Zainab said:

"That price is too good. whattt, London price can never be this cheap."

@MBK/Leeds makeup artist said:

"That toilet location ruined it. but it was a decent apartment and spacious, good price as well."

@iamujuprecious said:

"Wake up at night to use the restroom, and just pick a piece of meat from the pot. It’s a win win."

Read more related stories on Nigerians in the diaspora

Lady returns to Nigeria from UK

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who returned to the country from the United Kingdom has broken her silence concerning her decision.

She said her happiness was paramount to her and further stated why she wasn’t giving an explanation.

Many who came across the video shared their experience with staying abroad and life in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng