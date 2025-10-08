A lady with a N1.5 million yearly rent budget displayed the Lekki apartment that a house agent showed her

She showed the exterior of the one-bedroom apartment and the interior, which had a small toilet

Many reacted after seeing the size of the toilet and kitchen, sparking observations and suggestions

A lady who budgeted N1.5m as yearly rent showed the Lekki apartment that an agent took her to.

She expressed her disappointment in the apartment and showed what she saw inside.

In a video by @mss.ona on TikTok, the lady showed the one-bedroom apartment and the kitchen and the toilet.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You budget 1.5m for rent in Lagos Island. Lagos agent won't see heaven tbh. I don’t know why monthly rent is not normalized because this whole house thing is getting out of hand tbh."

She added in the comments:

"Please I need an agent in surulere number I’m a photographer and most of the restaurants are in vi, Ikoyi and lekki so I was looking for somewhere close, the house in this video is in New road lekki… but I don’t even want to stay at the island again so please which areas in Surulere is close by.?"

Reactions trail N1.5m apartment in Lekki

Icemen_007

where window ???

