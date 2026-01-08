A friend of Kevin Latif, Anthony Joshua's friend who died in the crash, has opened up about a deep conversation they had

She shared what Latif told her after the ‘afterlife’ he once dreamed about, and why she didn't believe what he had said

Details of the conversation triggered reactions online as she wrote a moving tribute and posted pictures with Latif and Sina Ghami

A female friend of Kevin Latif Ayodele, one of Anthony Joshua’s associates who died in a car accident, opened up about a discussion they had shortly before he died.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s Friend Narrates Deep Conversation She Had With Him Shortly Before He Died

Source: Instagram

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s friend shares their deep conversation

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London.

Identified on Instagram as @andreadiamondx, the lady shared photos from the burial and other throwback photos with both men.

She wrote an emotional tribute to them and opened up about a deep conversation she had with Latif shortly before he died.

Her Instagram post partly read:

“Thank you for everything, family. Love you always. Rest in peace, Sina.

“My brother, Kev… you not long ago told me you’d seen beyond this world we argue with, in a dream that stayed with you. You said the afterlife wasn’t frightening, that it felt familiar like somewhere the soul remembers before the mind catches up.

“I told you I didn’t believe in it. said I needed proof, said I trusted only what I could touch. You had no doubt and said, “You’ll see.” Not in challenge. Not in fear. But with peace.

“And now I sit with your words, not trying to understand them, only holding them the way you held your faith quietly, without force. If you were right, Kev, if the place you saw is real, then I hope it met you gently and you have our brother Sina with you.”

Reactions trail lady’s tribute to Sina and Latif

@feefeelabelle said:

"Such beautiful, articulate and poetic words with some beautiful words that you have to cherish. Hold on to the love you shared, praying you find some comfort in that. RIEP Latz and Sina."

@jmiax said:

"Beautiful words. thinking of you all. Sending so much love."

@jords8686 said:

"Beautiful words which i can tell have been written from deep within your heart."

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s Friend Narrates Deep Conversation She Had With Him Shortly Before He Died

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua's uncle speaks about alleged retirement

In a related story on Legit.ng, Anthony Joshua’s uncle opened up on what the boxer told the family after the car crash that claimed the lives of his friends.

He hinted at the boxer’s retirement and shared how the family received the news about the boxer's alleged retirement from boxing.

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, who died in the car crash, were part of his boxing team.

Source: Legit.ng