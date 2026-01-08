A close friend shared the last video he made with Kevin Latif, Anthony Joshua's trainer who died in the car crash

He also opened up about what he observed since Latif died, highlighting how people had been reacting since the news went viral

Many reacted as he shared why he was angry following his friend’s death in a car accident that happened in Nigeria

A friend of Kevin Latif Ayodele, one of Anthony Joshua’s associates who died in a car accident, posted the last video they made together.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

A man posts his last video with Latif before he died. Photo: @chakabars

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s friend shares their deep conversation

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Latif and Sani, were buried on January 4, 2026, in London, and the boxer was present for the ceremony.

After the burial, @chakabars took to his Instagram page to share a video of the last workout session he had with Latif.

In the caption, he expressed what he observed about the death of Latif and shared why he was angry.

He said:

“Rest in peace. Fam tbh I’m angry that people only really be paying attention when people d*e, don’t value people when they are alive, just ignore them, @healthy_mindset was a solid brother and always picked up the phone to me and checked in.

“He was doing his own humanitarian works, but while he was here most weren’t paying attention or properly supporting, the same with #sebeubank and a bunch of other brothers and sisters who have now moved to the spirit world. Why are humans like this?

“I see millions of people liking Lats posts now he has passed on, it makes me vex that you can’t just appreciate people when they are here. You know many people are now calling my phone.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail emotional post from Latif’s friend

@ad_pyt said:

"Like many I didn’t know of these 2 brothers until their passing. It’s so sad they seemed to be loved by many. RIP."

@djteddystream said:

"I hadn’t heard of the brothers that passed before hand, and I truly feel for the families a post of his came up on my timeline today and I felt a way about liking the post… instead just mentally held a moment positively in honour to him."

@holat said:

"Most human beings are walking around unconscious. So one of the few experiences that reminds people they are human, is when another passes. Make the world conscious."

@logik_official said:

"Why are you surprised? Most people don’t even value themselves, the species they come from or even life itself, truly. But they will pretend they do."

Latif and Sina Ghami were buried in London days after they died in an accident in Nigeria. Photo: @chakabars

Anthony Joshua's uncle speaks about alleged retirement

