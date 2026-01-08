The video posted on the popular social media platform TikTok by Anthony Joshua’s friend, Latif Ayodele, is trending

Individuals came across the emotional video after the death of the notable figure was announced following a car accident

In the video, Latif Ayodele, also known as Latz, could be seen having a good time and training with a group of individuals

The last TikTok video of Anthony Joshua's friend, Latif Ayodele, who died in a car crash on December 29, 2025, has generated reactions online.

The video was posted by the late individual exactly 10 days before his death on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Anthony Joshua mourns friends Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami as late video trends online. Photo source: Tiktok/ghxst_zy, Instagram/atzhmyeye_kudi_courtroom

Latif Ayodele’s last TikTok clip surfaces

Besides Latif Ayodele, Anthony Joshua also lost another friend, whose identity was confirmed as Sina Ghami, in the same car crash that claimed the lives of the two. Anthony Joshua and his driver, who were in the same car, survived the crash and were taken to the hospital afterward.

As people continue to mourn and sympathize with the families of the deceased, a video posted by Latif on his TikTok page, @latzhm, is trending.

Latif Ayodele’s strength training TikTok gains attention following tragic death. Photo source: Tiktok, Instagram/latzhmyeye_kudi_courtroom

In the clip, Latif could be seen training with random people using a rope and a tool to test their strength.

Many individuals who came across the video days after his death took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Anthony Joshua's friend trends

hennedi shared:

"Pls dont watch any videos of him with music its gonna harm him."

Jc wrote:

"he posted this without knowing his fate, life is full of suprises."

eastafrican2025 said:

"Don’t just assume things guys. Fear Allah. Verify the information. I wish good news and a speedy recovery. My prayers are with them."

Dazza059 added:

"Was he one of the guys laying on the road?"

mfs.lfcc stressed:

"Don’t take life for granted. RIP Latz and Sina."

Stephen wrote:

"Live ur life man,tomorrow isn’t destined for real 😓. If they told him that this would be his last video he wouldn’t have believed."

Servant of Allah added:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi. May Allah Sub Han Wathallah grant you Jannah Tul Firdous my brother. Really sad to hear this."

Lolajide♥️Wine/Drinks,Realtor. noted:

"it's well,Rip, can't just stop crying,I don't know you guys but since the day of your death I didn't get my self well."

aana_676 shared:

"Inna lillahi wa ina ilayhi raa'jioun may Allah swt raise this brothers ranks in jannah tul firdaus forgive any shortcomings and grant sabr to his family and friends ameen ya rabbul alimeen."

Learning is Power said:

"You had soo much life in you and it was cut short by a country the government refused to build. RIP."

FAESIZED noted:

"May Allah take you in his arms how, and may you rest peacefully."

Watch the video below:

