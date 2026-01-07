An emerging video of Anthony Joshua's late fitness trainer Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, with his mother has triggered emotional reactions online

A lady shared the video on Instagram as she paid a tribute to Latif and Sina Ghami, who also lost his life in a major road accident in Nigeria on Monday, December 29

Mourning both men, the lady said she is completely devastated and can't stop shedding tears, describing them as truly beautiful souls

Emotional reactions have trailed a video of Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, the late fitness trainer of British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua, with his mother.

Latif and Sina Ghami, Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, were both buried in London on Sunday, January 4 after they died in a crash along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29.

Latif 'Latz' Ayodele could be seen embracing his beloved mother. Photo Credit: @healthy_mindset, @anthonyjoshua

Lady mourns Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami

The video of Latif with his mum was posted on Instagram by Coach Moon, a lady, who mourned him and Sina. The video showed Latif embracing his mum, who looked so emotional. She had her head resting on his chest as he held her.

Words overlaid on the clip, credited to Latif, conveyed his admittance to how tough it is leaving his mum behind before taking a flight.

"Time to hit the sky's. Never easy leaving mum."

Mourning Latif and Sina, Moon said she was devastated to hear about their demise, saying she couldn't stop weeping.

She described them as beautiful souls, whom she spoke with some days agoabout spending the new year in Nigeria. Moon recounted how excited Latz was that they were coming and all changed after the crash.

She prayed for the repose of their souls and comforted Joshua, urging him to stay strong.

"The news has been really heavy and I’m completely devastated. I can’t stop crying… they were truly beautiful souls. We were just talking two days ago about spending New Year in Nigeria Latz was so excited that we were coming. In the blink of an eye, everything changed.

"Rest in peace, Latz & Sina. 💔🕊️🕊️.

"@healthy_mindset 🕊️ @sina_evolve 🕊️.

"Life is too short always be kind. Don’t get too caught up in the bullshi't. Focus on what truly matters. I know this is going to be a hard one. They weren’t just coaches… they were close friends, part of AJ’s inner circle.

"Stay strong, Anthony. Their light lives on through the lives they touched including yours. 🕊️💔🙏🏽 @anthonyjoshua," she wrote on Instagram.

Netizens moved to tears over video of Latif 'Latz' Ayodele with his mother. Photo Credit: @anthonyjoshua, @howie_hall

People mourn Anthony Joshua's late friends

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the demise of Anthony Joshua's friends below:

beautybytumi said:

"The mom part. I am just crying like a baby. Lord of mercy."

pageantfellowshipworldwide said:

"Too much deeper hurt losing these men with kindest spirits. Almighty God forgive all sins and welcome home."

englishyadie said:

"May Allah grant them jannah and forgive their shortcomings."

sacredbeauty83 said:

"And he seemed Latz that is they both seemed to be such kind people. Kmt cha I wish people would take down the videos. I haven't seen them and I don't want to. I hope the family don't see them 😞."

wealth_tochi said:

"So many tributes... so many memories... never knew him but I can see that the brudda Latz was a humble soul who was loved by many... I'm not Muslim but may Allah grant him a seat by his side and heal the ones he's left behind... RIEP the Latz and the brudda Sina. Beautiful souls gone too soon."

awoyaamanubea said:

"The mum part hit me."

traceyandthecity said:

"My heart hurts for Anthony- my heart hurts for his friends that are gone- my heart hurts for the families and loved ones affected! I can’t imagine the magnitude of grief for those who knew them personally! I am sending love, healing, and the tightest hugs to you all! You are allowed to collapse and cry and mourn! May Allah Grant Sina & Latz the highest Jannah."

Latif's father on impact of son's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Latif's father had opened up about how his life changed since his son died in the crash.

Joshua sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Mourning his son, the man said he could no longer sleep at night or eat properly like before. He wondered where his son is in the afterlife, adding that he woudl forever miss him.

