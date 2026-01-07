The picture of the man who drove Anthony Joshua’s car, which was involved in a car accident on December 29, has surfaced online

Details of the report, making waves on social media, also mentioned the name of the driver and the charges filed against him

Many individuals who saw the picture of the driver took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

On December 29, 2025, popular heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident that led to the death of two of his friends. Several days after the incident, a picture showing the face of the 47-year-old driver, Adeniyi Kayode, has surfaced online.

The identity of the driver, including his name, age, and picture, was contained in a news report published by Daily Mail.

Man behind Anthony Joshua accident identified as 47-year-old Adeniyi Kayode. Photo Source: Eco Park, Tiktok/Ambassador_snazy

Source: TikTok

Man who drove Anthony Joshua's car identified

Before now, many eyewitnesses had reacted to Anthony Joshua’s accident and shared different things they saw.

One of the eyewitnesses explained that Anthony Joshua could have died if it wasn’t for him and several other individuals who rescued him from the crash.

Also, in a recent report published by Legit.ng, a police officer explained what the driver did that led to the crash. Not long after, a report of the driver’s face surfaced online.

In the same report, the 47-year-old driver, Adeniyi Kayode, is said to have been charged to court on the following charges, according to Daily Mail.

Driver of Anthony Joshua’s car crash, Adeniyi Kayode, pictured for the first time. Photo Source: Daily Mail, Tiktok/Ambassador_snazy

Source: TikTok

The charges in the @Daily Mail UK repost include:

“dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, having no licence, and driving without due care and attention causing bodily harm or damage to property.”

Reactions as Anthony Joshua's driver surfaces online

n1937732 shared:

"He didn’t have a drivers license."

Berkley Akere stressed:

"I don’t understand . Wat offense did he comit? CAN someone enlighten me."

mchlin5 added:

"Leave the poor man alone."

Like if you love Jesus Christ wrote:

"WHY IS NOBODY READING MY NAME."

Circles gh added:

'Laws in Ghana and Nigeria only works severely and effectively if it involves the rich and high ranks."

obscitas4u said:

"Life sentence for what???"

Ali Daniel stressed:

"So what would they have done if the driver died too??"

Sean perry said:

"It’s not the drivers fault it’s the road safety fault for letting a truck park at the middle of the highway."

J.singh025 noted:

"Because of him AJ retired boxing."

constant added:

"Why no one has cited a case of wrongful packing beats me! what's a big truck doing right on a by pass? who is the owner? where's he?"

Mekitekkz said:

"It was mans.laughter not murder (to our knowledge) I doubt he will get life."

waterside101 shared:

"This’s not fair enough. He tried his best to avoid that accident if not for that parked truck."

Ato Mili stressed:

"He was speeding while overtaking and clearly hit a stationary car, regardless of the fact that it was stopped in the wrong place."

_yaks noted:

"This isn’t fair cause most drivers that drive vip’s or high government officials move at high speeds even inside town, let’s not talk about the fire truck that killed my friends at wuse, I am sure that if it was A.J that was driving it wouldn’t have been the same judgement."

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian car seller shared a post about Anthony Joshua’s car crash.

Eyewitness explains Anthony Joshua car crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man, Adekunle Raphael, shared his experience about Anthony Joshua’s car crash.

He said the driver was careless and tried to overtake another car to catch up with the boxer’s group. This caused Joshua’s car to hit a truck, split in two, and sadly killed his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

