A young lady shared an emotional video showing the mother of Sina Ghami, the late friend of Anthony Joshua

The mother made emotional statements that drew reactions from several people who attended the ceremony

Many people who came across the video shared touching reactions to the post and pointed out their observations

A lady has shared a video showing the mother of Sina Ghami, one of the friends of Anthony Joshua, who died in a car accident on December 29, praying on his grave during his funeral, which got many people emotional.

The clip shows many people at the gravesite as his mother looks down at the burial ground and begins to speak and pray for him.

Lady posts touching clip of Sina Ghami's mother speaking and praying at his burial.

Lady shares video of Sina Ghami’s mother

A closer look at the video shared by the lady, @gibeddygooo, contained a caption that better explains what she was doing.

The caption of the clip reads:

“A mother should have never had to bury her child. RIP my brother. Sina’s mother at the funeral today.”

As the video plays, the mother speaks her mind and prays in their language while many people affirm her prayers with “Amen.”

Lady shares emotional video of Sina Ghami's mother praying on his grave after fatal car accident.

The clip also shows the tag on the grave, which contains the name of the late individual boldly written as Sina Ghami.

The emotional clip got many people talking, as individuals who saw it took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady posts touching video

Junayd added:

"He's buried as a muslim and his mother is muslim yet the Internet spread lies on the dead about his religion."

olao017 shared:

"May Sina and latz continue to rest in perfect peace."

WHIPCA LANCS said:

"Did they actually do the funeral prayer or is she just reciting poetry?"

Ruba Ru stressed:

"Iranian for those who don’t know . Farsi is the language she is speaking."

Dunyaymn is Wrote:

"She is saying two friends died one is my love my son my heart may his grave be filled with light and flower. then a prayer is made. then she says anyone who is a mother ishallah you will never feel a loss of your child.😭😭 rest in prace Sina and latz."

Camal Oshodi added:

"Allahamdulillah I'm a Muslim. Muslims don't believe that death is cause by someone because Muslims accept death as a predetermined, natural transition ordained by Allah."

pzxbj shared:

"Wow bless his mother. To have salawat recited during your burial 🪦 these guys were too blessed!!!!"

Nadia stressed:

"Whether Pakistani, Persian, speaking Farsi or Pushto, Shia or sunni, allowed at the graveside or not ..this is a mother who has lost her son in a horrific way, have some respect people seriously."

Joanna Raglan Owusu noted:

"No Mother deserves to bury her child/ren! I hate seeing mothers loosing their child/ren."

