A young lady generated a lot of reactions on social media after sharing a video of herself and Anthony Joshua's late friend

The lady's video showed her and Sina Ghami, one of Anthony Joshua's late friends, who died in a car accident on the expressway

The video, which she posted on her TikTok page with an emotional statement, moved many people and sparked conversations about him

A friend of Anthony Joshua's late friend, Sina Ghami, is trending after sharing a video of them in a club together, days after his death.

The individual posted the video in remembrance of Sina Ghami, who died alongside Latif Ayodele in a car crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on 29th December 2025.

Friend of Sina Ghami posts emotional video in remembrance. Photo Source: Tiktok/jadeneangela/, Twitter/wisdomhostel

Source: TikTok

Lady shares club video of late Sina Ghami

There have been several rumors about the possible cause of the accident. While the police have not officially confirmed what caused the incident, the driver of the car has been identified, with his name and age made public in a Legit.ng report.

In the midst of this, @jadeneangela, a friend of Sina Ghami, took to social media to share a rare video of herself and the late individual in a club together.

She added a description to the video, which she shared online two days after the incident.

Lady shares rare club video of late Sina Ghami days after his death. Photo Source: Tiktok/jadeneangela/, Twitter/mshafiquk

Source: TikTok

The video caption read:

"Gone but never forgotten, memories love forever."

The post immediately drew reactions from many people, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as lady posts club video

Lili said:

"Lovely video x I also love that this video isn’t full of Muslims commenting and judging and getting mad at each other and saying these men sinned and need saving like in other videos. 😡 just pure respect and love here."

KitKat stated:

"I never knew them personally, I laid flowers for them at his gym in Colindale this morning. May Sina + Latif's souls rest in eternal peace - I hope God strengthens you and their loved ones to cope with this tragic loss."

canadiangirl220023 wrote:

"The world is heartbroken for this horrific news my condolences."

45 and falling to bits noted:

"Just such an awful tragedy! sorry for your loss he sounded like an amazing guy!"

Eldor stressed:

"He was such a good man to me. Acted like a mentor and never asked for anything in return, always friendly and carried a smile. Just such a shame his life had to be cut so short and we lost an amazing person. RIP Sina."

mojie653 noted:

"So young. so fit. such bright futures ahead. so sad. so random."

Char said:

"Soo soo sad!!!! It’s like it’s a nightmare we all need to wake up from 💔 sleep tight Sina."

Watch the video below:

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared a touching video showing the mother of Sina Ghami, the late friend of Anthony Joshua, praying on his grave during his funeral..

Latif Ayodele’s last TikTok video surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the last TikTok video of Anthony Joshua’s friend, Latif Ayodele, has gone viral following his tragic death in a car crash on December 29, 2025.

The clip, posted by Latif just 10 days before the accident, shows him training and having fun with a group of individuals, using ropes and other tools to test their strength.

Source: Legit.ng