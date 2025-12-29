Anthony Joshua Hospitalised After Road Crash, Police Gives Update

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been hospitalised after a road accident in the Makun area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi, confirmed this in a statement made available to PUNCH Online on Monday.

PUNCH Online earlier reported that the incident occurred shortly after 11 am on Monday.

A reporter at the scene said the crash happened just before the Danco Filling Station in Makun, ahead of the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound axis.

