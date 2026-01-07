A young man watched the video of Anthony Joshua and shared his reaction to everyone he saw in the clip

He mentioned what he noticed about the car and the people immediately after the tragic accident happened

The individual also shared why he would hate to be famous because of something he saw in the viral clip

A young man lashed out online as he mentioned the three unusual things he noticed after watching the viral video showing Anthony Joshua inside his car following an accident that led to the death of his friends.

Legit.ng had, on the 29th of December, reported a car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway involving Anthony Joshua, his two friends, and his driver.

Man lashes out online after watching Anthony Joshua car crash video. Photo Source: Tiktok/hendrixxtv/Ambassador_snazy, Eco Park

Source: TikTok

Young man reacts to Anthony Joshua crash

While the identity of the driver could not be immediately confirmed, a fresh report has now revealed the driver’s identity, including his name, photo, and age.

Days after the incident, a man, @hendrixxtv, reacted emotionally to the things he saw after watching the crash video. He mentioned three things in the viral clip.

At the beginning of the video, he said he saw the car split into two and wondered how Anthony Joshua survived such an incident and is still alive.

He went on to mention another thing: that immediately after the crash happened, the people around knew exactly where Anthony Joshua was and rushed there.

Lastly, he explained that he wouldn’t like to be famous, as he didn’t see anyone at the scene making a call to summon an ambulance.

Young man reacts to Anthony Joshua crash, shares 3 unusual things he noticed. Photo Source: Tiktok/hendrixxtv, The Guardian

Source: TikTok

His statement:

“Did you see Anthony Joshua’s car crash? That car crash is fatal, the car got split in half. How is he still alive? How is he even walking?”

“One thing that pissed me off about the whole video is that as soon as he crashed, everyone knew exactly where he was. It’s like everyone just came out with a camera. I see no one calling the ambulance, bro. They just go straight to social media, they just wanna post about it.”

“I would hate to be famous. You get in a car crash and they’re not even gonna call the ambulance; they just gonna go straight to social media.”

Reactions as man speaks about Anthony Joshua

Bambi stated:

"Bro the bodies on the floor I can’t even breathe."

' 𝖿𝖺𝖼𝖺𝖽𝖾 . wrote:

"Broo i saw an arm this is jus sad."

heavyhittaz said:

"Nah AJ was very lucky and saved by someone…. The lads in the front had no chance."

tobi wrote:

"The weird thing is that it was such an unnecessary car crash. They crashed into a stationary truck?"

a¢e__s°× noted:

"Maybe the 2 other people could had been saved if someone had called an ambulance that's so sad."

Janny added:

"Real. Imagine having a near death experience and you exit to see a crowd of people yelling and holding phones up in your face."

UnstoppableHer stressed:

"Can we give our condolences to the TWO MEN that ACTUALLY DIED!!! Abdul Latif and our other brother… let’s not make this about Anthony Joshua right now…..May Allah(swt) grant them the highest rank in jannah."

ONYI. shared:

"There’s no ambulance/first aid training in naij like that, and locals film any wreck, not just celebs. It’s so sad. Driving in nigeria is terrible."

chocolatebubblebutt noted:

"bro he’s so blessed to stay alive. good news is that - he’s in hospital no life threatening injuries / hopefully he’ll be able to pursue boxing since he was wanting to continue. his team has reported that he’s fine physically but shaken up terribly. also i hope it wasn’t his family members who passed."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living abroad said he was not surprised by Anthony Joshua’s car crash, which killed two of his friends.

Face of Joshua’s car crash driver surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the face of the 47-year-old man who drove Anthony Joshua’s car during the accident on December 29 has surfaced online.

The driver, Adeniyi Kayode, has been charged in court with dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without a license, and driving without due care.

Source: Legit.ng