A Nigerian man has pleaded with popular Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen, asking him to fix one thing after he was spotted at a fellow teammate, Ademola Lookman, on the field during the AFCON match against Mozambique, which ended in a 4-0 victory for Nigeria.

The individual prayed for the striker in the viral clip and respectfully explained what Osimhen needs to do to avoid repeating the action.

Man sends humble plea to Victor Osimhen

The individual also mentioned some other world-class players who, he believed, displayed the same behavior Osimhen showed during the match.

The man, identified as @footbolmatter10, started by praising the striker in the trending video.

He said:

"Dear Victor James Osimhen, there is a 99.99 percent chance that you'll see this, but if you do, please, for the sake of everything that is good, for the sake of your passion for Nigeria because it is for passion. I know you have it in abundance for Nigeria."

"I know that you want to help Nigeria, I know that you strongly love this country. I know that whatever club you're playing for, you have always given your 100.1 percent; you're that passionate. I love the zealousness, I love the energy, the work rate you put into everything, but please,"

"There is something that I have said before in one of my videos,"

He went on to point out what the player needs to fix to bring about a peaceful football game.

He shared:

"I'm going to say this again. Just like confidence can help you or make you, overconfidence can mar you."

"There's this overzealousness or this attitude that you have that is not good, especially in a team game. Your message to Lookman is clear and sound, it's a team game, but senior man sir, it's not good evening. The manner and the way you send your message, especially to a teammate like that who in the same match has provided two assists for you already"

"Look at the beautiful performance today, everybody was so happy, but you have decided to make it about yourself to take the highlights. That's not good enough, and that's not good for you and your brand as well. Please, you have to fix this and don't do it again."

He went on to explain how the trait earlier mentioned can either affect a team positively or negatively.

He said:

"Once you start making the players think about you first when they're in a goal-scoring position, it will affect the team. You're a best goal scorer, but it is not a must you be the highest goal scorer, not only for our team but in AFCON in general."

"This is but a humble plea from football matters to you."

Reactions as man pleads with Osimhen

@MiraculousSound said:

'Very spot on analysis, when the pressure becomes so much on him he will definitely not deliver. We saw it in our first game. It is very good when you have a team that everybody is scoring. And you don't want all the balls to be given to you, it put your under pressure."

@OAtunbi wrote:

"Na immediately I follow you, you’re part of the people that want Nigeria to grow. Some people because of familiarity Dey put am under mentality. He really need to fix up, Lookman no be small boy. The worst part na say no be only Lookman he do am to, even Bruno."

@JagabanofJos noted:

"Well said. We know he is the starboy in the team. But shouldn't let get that into his head. And also, we should do the mistake building the team around him alone."

