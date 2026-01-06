Actor Yomi Gold has recounted his near-death experience as he expressed gratitude to his maker

He also shared a video of the moment he received medical treatment in Morocco while sharing an update about his health

The Yoruba movie star's post has stirred reactions from celebrities and fans as prayers poured in for him

Yoruba actor Yomi Gold has expressed gratitude to God for what could have been another tragedy in the Nigerian movie industry following his near-death experience.

On Tuesday, December 6, the actor posted a video of himself in the hospital as he recalled how a sudden headache almost took him out. He revealed he was saved by God’s mercy and the swift help of the emergency team in Marrakech, Morocco.

Actor Yomi Gold hospitalised in Marrakech, Morocco after health scare. Credit: iamyomigold

Source: Instagram

Yomi added that the experience reminded him how fragile breath is and how quickly everything could change. He thanked God for preservation, life, and for everyone who reached out to him. He also assured fans he is on his way to recovery.

"Life truly lives in the seconds. Today reminded me how fragile our breath is and how quickly everything can change. A sudden headache nearly took me out, but by God’s mercy and the swift help of the emergency team in Marrakech, I am here resting and recovering. I give thanks to God for preservation, for life, and for everyone He used to reach out, pray, and check on me. May we never take health, time, or one another for granted. Every moment is grace," he wrote.

Yomi Gold's near-death experience comes a few days after the Yoruba movie industry lost actress Allwell Ademola, who suffered a heart attack at her residence.

Iyabo Ojo, others pray for actor Yomi Gold after his near-death experience. Credit: iamyomigold

Source: Instagram

The video Yomi Gold shared of his near-death experience is below:

Celebrities, fans pray for Yomi Gold

Reacting, popular celebrities like Iyabo Ojo and Baba Tee joined fans in praying for the actor's recovery.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

iyaboojofespris said:

"Get well soon."

babatee.1 said:

"GREAT RECOVERY BROTHER."

iamsexysteel commented:

"I wish u a quick recovery bro."

isaacfayoseoriginal_ said:

"Wow God is your strength We were at the club together on Saturday Please rest o."

makinde_abraham commented:

"Hmmm. It is well, dwell more of divine importance of God will, it is a safe grace under heaven."

da_undiesplace commented:

"Thank God for your health but guys truth is there is no sudden headache without an underlying condition,headache is only a response when the body cannot fight the issue anymore,let’s prioritize routine checkups,BP,blood sugar more importantly

ceo_rjj_international_venture commenetd:

"Quick recovery brother…..thank God you are in a country that work."

