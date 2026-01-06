A Nigerian man has shared a post on the X app showering accolades on award-winning footballer Victor Osimhen

In his post, he applauded the striker for scoring twice to send Nigeria to the quarterfinals and dubbed him the 'best striker'

Nigerians who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions about Osimhen

A Nigerian man has expressed excitement online following Victor Osimhen's stellar performance, leading Nigeria to the quarterfinals.

The Nigerian striker's performance during the match had several fans and pundits alike singing his praises.

Man claims Victor Osimhen is on a mission.

Source: Twitter

Osimhen on mission to win AFCON trophy

A post by @kizilbige on X app lavished praise on Osimhen, hailing him as the best striker.

The user credited Osimhen's two goals for securing Nigeria's spot in the quarterfinals, noting that such feats were par for the course for the African star.

He also stated in his post that the award-winning striker is on a serious mission to win the AFCON trophy.

In his words:

"Victor Osimhen is literally not human. Scoring twice to send Nigeria to the quarterfinals is just a Tuesday for the best striker in Africa. The masked man is on a mission for this AFCON trophy."

Reactions as man praises Victor Osimhen

The post sparked reactions from Nigerians who flooded the comments section with their thoughts on Osimhen's prowess.

While some supported the man's opinion, others chimed in with their own views on the player's growing reputation.

Pastor Bee said:

"We want to appreciate our team for a fantastic performance against Mozambique."

Iz Dan said:

"With Osimhen in this form, is there any defense in Africa that can actually stop Nigeria right now? Who do you want to see them face in the quarterfinals?"

Calex said:

"What was that rubbish he did with lookman. Why was he shouting at him like his younger brother. Is he alright."

Seun Gabriel reacted:

"I really don’t care tbh he has a bad attitude and it’s disgusting."

Phancee said:

"Attack, service, finish. Nigeria delivered across the board. Mozambique got taught what elite striking looks like. Osimhen led the lesson."

Zee said:

"Nigeria really did us proud. The best team in AFCON. Ghana and South Africa can't relate."

Danee Moe said:

"We are the best team in the AFCON!! No team comes close to NIGERIA!!!"

@sunnyHand said:

"Pls osimhen don't abandon Nigeria. We are sorry for ademola lookman errors. Sorry king osimhen."

@Governor Emma reacted:

"I didn't like the anger you displayed in the pitch. Do you know you are going to be the world best player all eyes are on you. Please don't break my heart."

@shakur 2pac said:

"Guy nah we love you. God know come down dey cool down lookman self know small o."

@Official CoOlCeE added:

"Victor Ronaldo osimhen. Baba let bygones be bygones let peace rain oooo but try control anger make peace rain in the team we LOVE YOU MR MACHINE."

@kaydee3136 reacted:

"Osimhen lookman pass ball for u 2 time and u scored so no big deal if he try scoring him self abeg make una no shame us una need each other we need to show African we are d giant of Africa biko no. Make I go beg lookman too."

