A young Nigerian man, who is a car seller, has reacted to Anthony Joshua’s accident and the death of his friends

He mentioned a device in Anthony Joshua’s car that can explain the cause of the tragic accident on the expressway

The device the individual mentioned sparked widespread discussion, as his post has now gone viral online

A young man has pointed out one thing in the car that Anthony Joshua, his friends, and his driver were in that can prove the cause of the deadly car crash on December 29, 2025.

Recall that Anthony Joshua made headlines after reports surfaced online about his involvement in a car crash that led to the death of his friends.

Man points to device in Joshua’s Lexus

The heavyweight champion was rushed to the hospital immediately due to injuries he sustained in the accident.

While many have speculated about the possible cause of the crash, a man, @wayne_m159, who is a car seller, mentioned one feature inside the car Anthony Joshua and his friends were in that can reveal what led to the accident.

He said in a post on his page:

"There's only one way to prove this. That Lexus LX570 has something called an 'Event Data Recorder.'"

After naming the device, he explained its functions:

"It records relevant parameters like speed, pedal position, brake application, and other variables in the event of an accident, similar to what FDRs (aka black boxes) do for planes. Once it's analyzed, the true story will come out."

His explanation grabbed attention, and people reacted to what he said.

Reactions as man speaks about Anthony Joshua

@unclescholes123 noted:

"Of you have driven a bulletproof vehicle before, especially the ones made locally and not the ones from the car manufacturer, you will know that there are many flaws and miscalculations. I'm not here to side the driver but I've driven a couple and I know how they are on motion... If u are not experienced or used to the car, u will crash."

@iamthepreence stressed:

"Nigeria police would bury this information. Don't stress yourself... They can decided to scrap that car asap to bury the case and free the alleged."

@21136ecada7c468 noted:

"I've read in American publications how insurers resort to this data from manufacturers to determine insurance claims; where a policyholder broke the law, i.e, overspeed and accident occurred, the deny coverage! Some of the data is even mined remotely by manufacturers! It's true!"

@Alao97810635 stressed:

"Hmm... this is a solid point. I remembered I run inside a big hole when running on 120 kph at the same benin/ọrę express road. It was scary that day. The car shut down completely. It takes technician intervention before the car could start. It was BMW series car."

@olapopopo added:

"I don't think it will have accurate data if at all it has that tech. If truly it's armored then the ECU and related modules would have been compromised."

@Alao97810635 said:

Read the post below:

Eyewitness explains what caused Joshua's crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man, Adekunle Raphael, shared what led to Anthony Joshua's car crash.

Ge said the driver was careless and tried to overtake another car to catch up with Joshua's group. This caused the car to hit a truck, split in two, and sadly killed his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

