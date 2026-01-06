A young Nigerian man grabbed people's attention after he shared a screenshot of what Ademola Lookman posted about Victor Osimhen

He shared the screenshot and added his opinion on the matter after the two players clashed during a match

The screenshot and his comment sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many people talking about what he mentioned

A young man has drawn people’s attention to the unexpected thing Nigerian player Ademola Lookman said about Victor Osimhen after their clash on the pitch during the game against Mozambique, where the Super Eagles won 4-0.

In a Vanguard Nigeria report, Victor Osimhen was reported to have shouted angrily at Ademola Lookman in the second half of the game for not passing the ball.

Man shares viral statement from Ademola Lookman

The incident immediately made headlines, with several people sharing their thoughts about Osimhen’s actions.

Hours after the match, Ademola Lookman made a fresh statement on his Instagram page, and a man noticed this and tried to draw people’s attention to the viral statement made by the player.

The individual, @tobyasky, took to his page on January 6 to speak about what he discovered after checking Ademola Lookman’s Instagram page.

He wrote:

"Lookman is such a chilled guy."

"He just posted now on Instagram, photos with Osimhen and tagged him also."

He added that the player tagged his colleague, Victor Osimhen, in the post and declared that the differences between them ended.

He continued:

"The matter don finish be that. Abeg make we all focus."

In the post, which Ademola Lookman shared on his official Instagram page, @molalookman, he hinted that there was no clash or bad blood between himself and Osimhen with a cryptic message that read,

"Together always."

@marshalxy noted:

'Issue sorted out. Anyone shouting at this point is just farming engagement."

@Akibonopeyemi11 stressed:

"Nothing concern us with Lookman na Osimhen owe us apology. Make dem no do yeye backdoor."

@UtdAce8 shared:

"Simple as that... They should just stay focused and hungry for success."

@UtdAce8 wrote:

"Simple as that... They should just stay focused and hungry for success."

@addeolar noted:

"Tell agenda merchant Oma to leave the room. He has cooked two or five agendas since yesterday."

@Ugomsinachi_ noted:

"Lookman dey vex me with him calm nature .he should stoke the fire a bit.Osimhen should be the one posting these pictures and tagging lookman to douse the tension."

@Victor_mike3 stressed:

"He played a deep laying creative midfielder, which was dangerous against the opposition."

@MrMwithdVibe noted:

"Premier league is missing out on other top players like Victor ‘the African Fear Factor’ Osihmen, Ademola ‘Cookman’ Lookman and Akor Adams."

@zodoxohio said:

"How about that prophecy that lookaman will bring bad luck,anyone remember that prophet name again?"

