A young Nigerian woman grabbed the attention of many people after she shared a video of herself with Osimhen

The woman saw Victor Osimhen ahead of the AFCON semi-final match and immediately did something no one expected

People who watched the video she posted on her TikTok page took to the comment section to share what they noticed

A Nigerian woman melted hearts online over what she did after seeing Nigerian player Victor Osimhen in Morocco ahead of the AFCON semi-final match against Morocco.

She shared a video of the moment she met the player on her page, and people have started talking about what they noticed in the clip.

Lady greets Victor Osimhen respectfully ahead of Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final.

Nigerian woman meets Osimhen

The lady, @sisialagbo0 on TikTok, spotted Osimhen from afar and immediately moved to where he was, greeting him respectfully by almost kneeling down.

After she greeted him, she took photos with the football star, which she also added to the video she posted online.

Nigerian woman melts hearts online after meeting Victor Osimhen in Morocco.

Her action melted the hearts of many online, who praised her for what she did upon seeing the football star.

People who watched the video took to the comments section to share their observations.

Reactions as woman greets Osimhen

Ominira ministry said:

"This woman is real hustler she knew once she met Osimen and have deep conversations with him her herbal products will have more sales through him and she will have have more engagement through him I respect your courage madam.'

eph147 wrote:

"Make we finish the AFCON, u go see the way I go push ur matter to Victor, he go still invite you."

omooshochimpo said:

"Finally met ur football icon. God bless ur hustle mami."

Gracebowy wrote:

"Omo…… the most beautiful thing you’ll see on the internet today."

Ogunlade Alex stressed:

"Congratulations to you ....I love that your hustling spirit sis."

The Wizard Of Odds ( 👻💆‍♂️) Added:

"The fact she might be older than osimhen but still kneel and greet him shows the background she came from , God bless you 🙏🤍 forever."

EMI AWON WOLI noted:

"Igbiyaju eda lofa sababi ire. God bless you sister alagbo.'

Blackish Queen shared:

"This woman is soo respectfulshe was not even about age but humble herself."

AmiDex PlayStation said:

"U later meet oshime this woman 👠, let me meet you too please."

ADURAGBEMI noted:

"see I know dey follow all the celeb oh but today you gain a follower."

Watch the video below:

