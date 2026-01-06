A young man shared a video of Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen doing something unexpected in the dressing room

He shared the video which showed what happened after Victor Osimhen's clash with another player during the match

Many individuals who watched the video shared their thoughts about it and spoke about what they noticed in the clip

A young man shared a video showing the unexpected thing a notable Nigerian footballer, Alex Iwobi, did for Victor Osimhen in the dressing room after Nigeria’s 4-0 defeat of Mozambique in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

According to a report from Vanguard Nigeria, there was a shouting scene at the 63rd minute of the match.

Man shares video of Iwobi hugging Osimhen after AFCON clash. Left Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/alvarez, Facebook/Reliable Reliance Daberechi Udoenyin/Onejoblessboy

Source: Getty Images

Young man shares video of Iwobi, Osimhen

Details from the match between Nigeria and Mozambique revealed that Victor Osimhen had shouted at Ademola Lookman over the alleged failure to pass the ball to him.

After the shouting scene, Victor Osimhen reportedly asked to be substituted.

After the match ended, a video surfaced on social media showing what Alex Iwobi did for Victor Osimhen after entering the dressing room.

The individual, @Usmanashafe, took to his page to share the video.

Man posts emotional moment of Alex Iwobi consoling Osimhen in dressing room. Photo Source: Facebook/Onejoblessboy

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"This is so beautiful. Alex Iwobi hugged Osimhen in the dressing room after his outburst with Ademola and he went so emotional."

The video shows Alex Iwobi approaching Osimhen after the clash with Ademola Lookman and hugging the football star.

The individual who shared the post added:

"We are all humans after all."

Reactions as man speaks about Iwobi, Osimhen

@son_of_kassim noted:

"This na Côte d’Ivoire 2023 video na… Finidi no be part of the current coaching crew."

@skila009 wrote:

"This is yesterday…finidi show face there lol."

@zenmagafrica noted:

"Old video and for a different game. Stop being dishonest and spreading lies. That dude has left the Nigerian team."

@tjpumpinng stressed:

"He is a great guy but not beyond reproach, he needs to keep his anger in check, na so he go de para for coach for Congo match at halftime, still him vex begin insult Finidi George , insult Ikpeba join but the whole FT has to pander to his whims because na nice guy when he no de vex? He go kuku nod coach one day."

@shimataver shared:

"I can’t lie. This is how you do PR.. I sniffed it. Others will too. Nevertheless, it at least brought back good memories if not softened my stance against him as someone just passionate to a fault."

@omo_olla noted:

"He is doing too much,we expect better from him,he needs to apologize seriously to lookman and I too love lookman’s response to that interview very diplomatic,they should fight as one and control their emotions while on the field."

@Crezia001 said:

"So much love amongst the boys. Nigerians please don't pitch them against each other with your takes."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after sharing his opinion on the 2025 AFCON tournament shortly after the Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 4-0.

Fan names Lookman best AFCON player

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 4-0 in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 match played on January 5 at the Fez Stadium.

During the game, Ademola Lookman scored first, Victor Osimhen scored two goals, while Adams added the final goal. The big win later led to reactions online,

Source: Legit.ng