Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the heated-exchange between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

The 48-year-old substituted both former CAF Player of the Year in Nigeria's 4-0 win against Mozambique in the Round of 16

Nigeria have progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Nigeria veteran journalist Gesinde Fregene has cautioned the Galatasaray star against ruining his career like Etim Esin

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to punish Victor Osimhen following his clash with Ademola Lookman during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique.

The three-time AFCON champions defeated the Mambas in the Round of 16 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 20th minute, with Osimhen doubling the lead five minutes later, per BBC.

The Galatasaray forward added another goal in the 47th minute, before Sevilla’s Akor Adams netted his first AFCON goal in the 75th minute, per Sofa Score.

I don't need to tell you - Chelle

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has hinted that Victor Osimhen could be punished following his on-pitch spat with Ademola Lookman.

The former Mali coach explained that any decision taken on the matter would remain within the Super Eagles camp.

The 48-year-old added that the technical crew is fully on top of the situation and assured that all issues would be resolved before the quarterfinal match. He said:

"What happened on the pitch will stay in the group.

“I don’t need to tell you what happened it will happen, my management I keep that for me and everything that happens in the life of the group will stay in the life of group."

Don't be like Esin - Fregene to Osimhen

Nigeria sports journalist, Gesinde Fregene said Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen must be careful with his attitude towards his teammates.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Fregene urged the Galatasaray forward to read how former Nigerian international Etim Esin's career ended abruptly. He said:

"He has to be careful with his career and teammates. Nigeria flying Eagles build the entire team on Etim Esin but arrogance killed his career and today's in history.

Fregene said Ademola Lookman remains one of the most hardworking players in the squad, noting that his hat-trick in the 2023 UEFA Europa League is a testament to his quality and performance. He said:

Ademola Lookman was believed to a world-class finisher in his team and scoring an hardtrick in the Final Europa Cup remained an indelible record. He worked very hard for goals, but Oshimen wanted him to feed him and scoring."

