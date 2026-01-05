A Nigerian doctor in the UK shared a report that identified two causes for Anthony Joshua’s deadly car accident.

The individual shared a news report from a reputable platform that highlighted the two causes of the tragic incident

The video he posted on his page grabbed attention as it detailed Anthony Joshua’s accident and the death of his friends

A Nigerian doctor in the UK has shared a report confirming the two factors that led to Anthony Joshua's car accident and the death of his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

The doctor took to his social media to share a video from a reputable news platform discussing the car crash and what caused it.

Doctor reveals what caused Anthony Joshua’s crash

Anthony Joshua made headlines on 29th December when his car was involved in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In a widely circulated video, the boxer was seen being helped out of the car after the crash, and since the incident, many people have been trying to determine the cause.

According to the post shared by the UK-based Nigerian doctor, @OurFavOnlineDoc, he revealed his findings on what caused Anthony Joshua's car crash after watching a CNN report.

He wrote on his page:

"Anthony Joshua's car was speeding and lost control while overtaking, crashing into a stationary truck, the Nigerian authorities say. Two of his longtime friends and associates who were with him were killed."

In the video, a CNN correspondent spoke about the incident and mentioned that authorities had alleged what caused it. He mentioned two main factors that led to the crash.

The first was overspeeding, and the second was dangerous overtaking.

His statement in part read:

"Two foreigners were killed in this road crash. According to Nigerian authorities, they were allegedly speeding and overtaking dangerously when this happened."

Reactions as doctor speaks about Anthony Joshua

@NurseBholino noted:

"In a sane country, CCTV would have shown us what exactly happened before the collision either overtaking, over speeding or burst tyre."

@hottakeswithAj stressed:

"What happened was rather unfortunate.Perhaps one can use this incident to speak up about the way that drivers conveying VIPs drive on the roads and highways.They meander and overtake dangerously,often at excessive speed.There is a need to caution them on the danger&risks of this.'

@prinxe_B noted:

"This is so tragic & it really highlights the dangers of speeding. Losing control while overtaking This is so tragic & it really highlights the dangers of speeding. Losing control while overtaking because of excessive speed is completely avoidable, and it’s heartbreaking that it cost lives. Speeding puts everyone on the road at risk, and this accident is a harsh reminder of that. No thrill or rush is worth the price of someone’s life. Speedy recovery Anthony Joshua."

@trishijay said:

"God it could have been Anthony too but you kept him for a reason. May God rest the souls of the departed.'

