A young man who witnessed the moment Anthony Joshua's car was involved in an accident has shared what could have happened if the vehicle had not crashed into a truck.

The eyewitness’ statement comes days after the incident, which claimed the lives of two friends of the heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua survives crash; witness explains

Recall that Legit.ng, in a recent report on December 29, published a detailed account of Anthony Joshua’s crash, including the location and several other important details about the accident.

The witness, who was at the scene, explained that he heard a noise because he was close to where the accident happened.

Several reports had confirmed that Anthony Joshua’s car collided with a parked truck on the road.

In his statement, the eyewitness explained what could have happened if the truck had not been parked there that day.

In a video shared by the News Central YouTube channel, the eyewitness said:

“We are here, I want to enter this canteen to eat. We sat down here relaxing ourselves, we’re drivers. We just hear the sound of the tyre of the vehicle, we even think say na trailer. I hear gba.”

Speaking about what could have happened if the truck wasn’t there, he added:

“There’s one trailer we park for here, breakdown here, na the car hit am. If no be the trailer sef, we for dey here we no safe cause the car fit cross. As e hit the trailer, the trailer push am across there."

Eyewitness explains near-fatal outcome

"After, the road safety came to rescue some people here and after we see say na Anthony Joshua dey there."

"Two white men die. Immediately I see am, I shock before I come to the car and see say the car already write off, the driver of the car sef get wound, some blood dey e body.”

Watch the video below:

Eyewitness blames Anthony Joshua’s driver for crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man, Adekunle Raphael, who witnessed Anthony Joshua’s car crash, shared exactly what happened. He said the driver of Joshua’s car made a mistake.

This caused the car to hit a truck, splitting it in two. Sadly, the crash killed Joshua’s two friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami. Adekunle explained everything he saw at the scene.

