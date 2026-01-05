A young man made many people emotional as he shared a video showing the coffin of the late friends of heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua

The video showed the face of Anthony Joshua and the burial site of his two friends who died in a car crash.

Many individuals who came across the post have stormed the comment section to share their observations about it

A young man got many people emotional as he shared a heartfelt video of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, the late friends of Anthony Joshua who died in a car crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29.

The video shared online showed Anthony Joshua, a group of people, and a car carrying the coffins of the late individuals.

Man posts viral clip of Anthony Joshua at Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami's burial.

Man shares viral clip of Anthony Joshua

It also featured the burial site of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

The individual who shared the post, @ghxst_zy, added a caption explaining the clip.

Man shares emotional video of Anthony Joshua mourning late friends.

The caption read:

“Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami. Tragic loss of Anthony Joshua's friends.”

The emotional video grabbed attention online, with people reacting to it and pointing out their observations.

Reactions as Anthony Joshua attends friends burial

ALHAJA AFOLAKE said:

"This life is Vanity upon vanity,all is nothing but vanity."

ia_Chute said:

"People saying he doesn't look sad? Did y'all want to see him crying and rolling on the floor?"

AlexandraB added:

"Something is not adding up in my opinion, I don't understand why would you smile at your friends funeral...."

JUST_HER noted:

"Something is wrong somewhere.'

setup_day7789855 stressed:

"If the internet don’t see u crying or upset they think your involved but if they see u sad or crying they think ur faking it or overdoing it."

Racheal added:

"This is why i travel alone i Will not survive if any thing happens to my friends when they are with me in my country."

No caller ID stated:

"I don’t know why would u get a fresh trim on your friends funeral specially when I saw them the way the died."

Parenting | With Sim shared:

"Guys chill out .. people process grief differently . He’s got all these cameras and people watching him why should he put on a show ? Maybe he cry’s where people aren’t watching."

Pompey noted:

"They conscious in their graves witnessing the transport and funeral. In their minds whilst now detached from any sort of worldly love they be saying “take me to my home, dont delay hurry and take me to my home” their resting place. Where peace and mercy awaits them from Allah."

Watch the clip below

