A young Nigerian man who witnessed the moment the car of popular boxer Anthony Joshua crashed has shared an update

He mentioned what was inside the truck that the boxer’s car collided with and made several other statements in the video.l

Many individuals are reacting to the points he raised after visiting the scene of the deadly accident

On December 29, 2025, a notable individual and popular heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of his fitness trainer, Latif Ayodele, and his coach, Sina Ghami.

The accident was said to have occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the car conveying Anthony Joshua, his friends and his driver crashed into a truck.

Eyewitness breaks silence on truck involved in Anthony Joshua accident. Photo Source: YouTube/ Deji Lambo, Tiktok/Ambassador_snazy, The Guardian

Source: Twitter

Eyewitness shows what truck was carrying

The news of the deaths caught the attention of Nigerians, who took to social media to share their thoughts and express concern for the boxer.

Amid this, an eyewitness has come forward after identifying what was inside the truck that Anthony Joshua’s car crashed into.

In a video posted online by Deji Lambo on YouTube, the eyewitness visited the scene of the incident.

As he got there, a man who was making the video asked him,

“What was the truck carrying?”

In response, the eyewitness said the truck was carrying soya beans.

He made the statement between 2:50 and 3:00 minutes of the video.

Eyewitness identifies what was inside truck that Anthony Joshua’s car hit. Photo Source: YouTube/Deji Lambo

Source: TikTok

He went on to show the exact location where the incident occurred. Pointing to the spot, he said,

“This is where it happened.”

Reactions as eyewitness spells about truck

Chris stated:

"I can't believe that there is yet another lorry parked on the side of the road in the video!!!! It's ridiculous that it is parked there after a major crash earlier!!!!"

Olalekan stressed:

"Why don’t they ever mention who was driving Anthony Joshua and friends? Who was the driver?"

Omotoun added:

"So there was another car that caused the diversion. The need to properly investigate this. Sounds like an assa$$ination plot."

Standard noted:

"Highly suspicious this happened along this long road at the point where this truck was parked. There's a police officer on Youtube who said there was a third vehicle involved that sped off."

Miss said:

"Waoo, in the end, man said AJ's car is a very strong car..if not for the car AJ would die. But we must thank these guys for helping to remove the bodies and stopping the upcoming traffic."

Akin added:

"From what I heard in this video, there was another vehicle in which overtaken AJ car, in which their driver tried to dogged the vehicle and swapped into the parked truck that caused the accident, apparently the vehicle that their driver dogged drove off, he excaped after his nasty error, those kind of silly drivers don't wait to accept any fault. It not a good news at all. I feel for those two of friend, left UK peacefully with good intentions and lost their life in the bloody road of Ibadan express way in Nigeria. Honestly, we are getting too much bad image all over the world. Enough of all this nonsense."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man who witnessed Anthony Joshua’s car crash spoke about what led to the accident and how the boxer was rescued from the vehicle.

Eyewitness narrates Joshua’s reaction after crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an eyewitness who saw the moment Anthony Joshua’s car crashed along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway spoke about how the boxer reacted after realising his friends had died.

The man explained that Joshua was shocked and could not speak after seeing what had happened. His account, shared days after the incident.

Source: Legit.ng