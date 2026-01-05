A young Nigerian man has shared his experience about the car crash involving popular boxer Anthony Joshua

The individual spoke about what led to the crash, blamed the driver of the boxer, and also explained why.

The individual also spoke about the truck that the car crashed into and shared some sensitive statements in the video

A Nigerian man, who identified himself as Adekunle Raphael, has narrated what happened leading to the car crash involving Anthony Joshua, which resulted in the deaths of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, his fitness trainer and coach.

Recall that on December 29, Anthony Joshua was rushed to the hospital following a car crash that claimed the lives of his friends.

Since the incident, news about the heavyweight champion’s car crash has continued to dominate headlines.

In a viral YouTube video, an eyewitness spoke about the events that led to the accident.

According to him, the carelessness of Anthony Joshua’s driver caused the crash, as he was trying to catch up with the boxer’s other cars.

He stated:

“Anthony Joshua's car was trying to overtake wrongly, that's why it came through this service lane."

"He was trying to overtake the car, and for you to come through this lane, the truck was being parked well. It collided with the truck; it divided Anthony Joshua's car into two, look at the length."

"The driver was trying to meet up with the escor.t that was the scenario that led to the accident. He was trying to overtake that car to meet up with the esc.ort. That’s how the accident happened.”

Reactions as man speaks about Anthony Joshua

@OMAR-gd7mj wrote:

"If you time is up, you can't do nothing about it. Angel of death was waiting for them in Nigeria to take their soul. May Allah azzawajal have mercy on their soul and grant them Jannah al Firdaus including all the believing Muslims who have passed away."

@QueenstarReality stressed:

"Someone in shock and trauma wouldn't be conscious of his environment if they had to hit and pray to bring him to reality, then definitely AJ wasn't aware of his immediate environment at that time. God bless the eyewitness and others that rescued him."

@OlalekanObadeyi added:

"These transportation/convoy, businesses(agencies)/cars(vehicles), should have mandatory dash cams operating at all times during a journey. Devices as such would certainly be very helpful in cases like this and can help provide overall safety for drivers, vehicles & others on the roads.

@Arigbas-zr4sy said:

"A friend once escorted me to pick up a car, and was doing about 130mph ahead on our return, I saw that the speed was too much, I slowed down, when he couldn't find me behind him, he slowed down too. The driver needed to make his own assessment of the risk involved as well, since they were not being led by a police siren."

Watch the video below:

