A young Nigerian man who witnessed the accident of Anthony Joshua and the death of his friends speaks out

He explained what led to the crash and how Anthony Joshua was rescued from the car after the deadly accident

The young man also spoke about what happened at the scene long before any security personnel arrived

Recall that on December 29, 2025, Anthony Joshua was rushed to the hospital after surviving a car crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

While the boxer has been released from the hospital following treatment, Nigerians have continued to react to reports surrounding the crash.

Eyewitness speaks about Anthony Joshua crash

In a fresh video, a young man, Promise, mentioned that he was at the location of the accident and explained how Anthony Joshua could have died but was rescued.

In a video posted online by @deji_lambo, the individual mentioned the time the incident happened.

He said:

"My name is Promise, I'm from Akwa Ibom State. I was here yesterday, around 10 am - 11 am. There's one truck, soya beans. Around 11, a car came in. We didn't know it was Anthony Joshua. One car diverted because of speed, causing the accident, so the one."

He spoke about the accident:

"The one Anthony Joshua dey inside and the one escorting him, both of them, no be them cause the accident."

He went on to explain what happened immediately after the accident occurred, as well as how he helped Anthony Joshua.

His statement:

"We tried to stop all the trucks. As the accident happened, immediately, the two white men die instantly. The two white men die before then, being Anthony Joshua out. If no be God sef, e for don die. Na we like this being an come outside, na we carry am out inside the car."

"Before any force, na we was there. If no be we, Anthony Joshua for don die, if no be God sef. We dey here when the thing happen around 10 or 11 am. The person wey cause the accident don go e own."

Reactions as man explains Anthony Joshua accident

Hgrowp said;

"He said the car that caused the accident kept driving and didn't stop."

jojo added:

"they know Invest in microphone noise cancellation."

Kelvin_ejiro wrote:

"Where Cctv camera to know all this truth we don't have very bad Government.....Tinubu go sympathize with Anthony for Hospital if you make you country better that accident wouldn't have been terrible like that.Rather you park security dey follow your useless son...As for Ogun state governor all the states in Nigeria na your state worse pass no road."

Sweetsaloonjellof noted:

"He said a car ran Anthony Joshua's car over, Anthony's driver tried to swive away, but he ran into the stationary truck, which led to the accident, The main Truck that caused the accident ran away."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man visited the site of Anthony Joshua’s car crash that killed two of his friends and shared a video showing the condition of the vehicle after the accident.

Man speaks about Anthony Joshua accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared what he noticed about the road where Anthony Joshua’s accident happened on December 29, 2025, in Ogun State.

He said the truck that Joshua’s car hit was properly parked and off the road, and that the road itself was in good condition. According to him, the accident was caused by overspeeding, and he warned drivers to be careful.

