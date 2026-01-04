A young man who witnessed the moment Anthony Joshua’s car was involved in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has spoken out

He explained what the heavyweight champion did immediately after he realised what had happened to his car and friends

The man made several statements and also explained how he came to understand that an accident had occurred on the said road

An eyewitness who saw the moment heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of his friends has explained what the boxer did immediately after he realised they were dead.

The eyewitness’ statement comes several days after the tragic incident that made headlines.

Eyewitness speaks on Anthony Joshua’s reaction

Recall that on December 29, Anthony Joshua lost two of his friends, Latif Ayodele, his personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his coach, in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

While Anthony Joshua and his driver were rushed to the hospital after the incident and later discharged, an eyewitness has now come forward to explain what he noticed when the accident happened.

In a video made available by @Sky News, the eyewitness, identified as Ajala Yusuf, said he heard a loud sound before seeing a car ram into a truck.

He said in part:

“We heard a noise, boom. We thought it was one of those trucks whose tyre had burst. We then saw a car drive under a truck that was parked on the highway, and we rushed down to see what had happened.”

He further explained how Anthony Joshua reacted after he became aware of the damage caused by the accident.

“He was shocked immediately he saw what had happened. He couldn’t talk.”

The eyewitness’ statement has since attracted attention online, with many people sharing their thoughts about it.

Reactions as man speaks about Anthony Joshua

Trace said:

"I should think he will need a lot of cancelling after this, loosing his friends like that, it's a miracle he survived."

KIM KIM912 added:

"Pls where is the driver, he disappeared ni? nobody talked about the driver

Oluwa_solar shared:

"You have an office very closed there and a trailer was packed by the road side, definitely you guys are aware of the packed trailer."

Mayhem stressed:

"The only pictures or videos were saying is of Anton Joshua where is the driver been taken from the car?"

Chloe Massage Therapist said:

"You have an office very closed there and a trailer was packed by the road side, definitely you guys are aware of the packed trailer."

NOBLE Wheelz shared:

"Talk about the TRUCK! If the truck wasn’t parked there, he’d probably have gone off road and come back to the main road."

divinecosmicmind shared:

"Just because someone has no external injuries doesn’t mean they’re ok you don’t know what’s going on internally he shouldn’t have been moved like that."

dib noted:

"Were is the driver? he is the only one who knows why the accident happens in this way he has to answer the question."

Joshu noted:

'High speed or not. Why was an abandoned truck parked in the highway. I hear for weeks. This is embarrassing."

