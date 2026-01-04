Three Nigerian men who witnessed the moment Anthony Joshua’s car crashed into a truck have shared their experiences

The individuals shared everything they saw when the accident happened and what they noticed at the scene of the crash

One of them spoke about how he helped Anthony Joshua and what could have happened if help had not been provided

On December 29, 2025, Anthony Joshua, a heavyweight champion and boxer, made news headlines after the car he was in, alongside his driver and his fitness coach, Latif Ayodele, and Sina Ghami, crashed into a packed truck, resulting in deaths.

At the site of the crash, his fitness trainer and coach were pronounced dead, while Anthony Joshua was pulled out of the car and taken to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses reveal how Anthony Joshua was rescued after fatal accident: Photo Source: Forbes

Source: Twitter

Eyewitnesses describe Anthony Joshua’s car crash

Days after the incident, reports surrounding the crash continued to make headlines as several individuals who witnessed the moment of the crash, what happened before it, and what occurred after, came forward to share their experiences.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of 3 eyewitnesses who have come out to share what happened at the crash scene of Anthony Joshua’s accident, which resulted in the death of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

3 eyewitnesses revealed about Anthony Joshua’s accident and rescue. Photo Source: Tiktok/deji_lambo, YouTube/Deji Lambo, Forbes

Source: TikTok

1. Eyewitness explains how he rescued Anthony Joshua

In a report published on January 3, 2025, Legit.ng shared a story of an individual who identified himself as Promise, explaining how the incident happened and how he helped Anthony Joshua.

In the video attached to the article, he mentioned that the accident was not caused by Anthony Joshua’s driving but by another car involved in the crash.

He said:

"My name is Promise, I'm from Akwa Ibom State. I was here yesterday, around 10 am - 11 am. There’s one truck, soya beans. Around 11, a car came in. We didn’t know it was Anthony Joshua. One car diverted because of speed, causing the accident, so the one."

When the accident happened, he mentioned that he immediately tried to stop all the trucks plying the road.

In his statement, he explained that he was at the site long before any government personnel arrived and that he helped Anthony Joshua out of the accident car into another. He added that if not for him, the boxer could have died.

He said:

"We tried to stop all the trucks. As the accident happened, immediately, the two white men die instantly. The two white men die before then, being Anthony Joshua out. If no be God sef, e for don die. Na we like this being an come outside, na we carry am out inside the car."

"Before any force, na we was there. If no be we, Anthony Joshua for don die, if no be God sef. We dey here when the thing happen around 10 or 11 am. The person wey cause the accident don go e own."

He made several sensitive statements in the viral clip. Just like the individual above, another man, in an exclusive chat with Sky News, shared his experience about the crash and mentioned what he noticed.

Watch the video below:

What eyewitnesses said about Anthony Joshua’s crash that killed his friends: Photo Source: The Mirror

Source: Twitter

2. Eyewitness shares Anthony Joshua's reaction to accident

While the first eyewitness spoke about how he rescued Anthony Joshua from the car, another eyewitness shared his account.

He explained how he discovered the crash as he heard a loud noise, and when he got closer, he saw a car-which he later realized Anthony Joshua was in, had crashed into a truck.

He also described how Anthony Joshua reacted when he was safely brought out of the car.

He said in the viral video:

"We heard a noise, boom. We thought it was one of those trucks whose tyre had burst. We then saw a car drive under a truck that was parked on the highway, and we rushed down to see what had happened."

Speaking about the boxer’s reaction, he added:

"He was shocked immediately he saw what had happened. He couldn’t talk."

Watch the video below:

3. Eyewitness shares update on Anthony Joshua's crash

As Nigerians continued to react to the news and the several statements made by eyewitnesses, another eyewitness spoke out.

He mentioned what was in the truck that Anthony Joshua crashed into.

On January 4, Legit.ng published a story about an individual who returned to the site of the crash days after the incident.

He spoke about several other accidents he had witnessed on the road, including a man who was recently knocked down by a car, an incident unrelated to Anthony Joshua’s crash.

He explained how the truck that Anthony Joshua’s car crashed into was parked and what it contained.

He mentioned that the truck was carrying soya beans while also showing the exact spot where the incident happened.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an elderly Nigerian man recounted how a 2022 crash on the same Lagos-Ibadan Expressway left him seriously injured and shared his reaction to Anthony Joshua’s recent accident.

Man injured at same spot as boxer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man revealed he had a terrible accident at the exact same spot where Anthony Joshua lost two of his friends.

He explained how badly he was injured, couldn’t walk for days, and how people around the road rescued him. His post has grabbed attention online

Source: Legit.ng