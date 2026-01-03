Burial arrangements have been announced for two late friends of Anthony Joshua, with funeral details now emerging

The information was shared via social media, confirming that prayers and final rites will take place on a scheduled date in London

Messages of sympathy and prayers have followed as the community prepares to pay its last respects

Burial arrangements have emerged for Anthony Joshua’s late friends, Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele, with details of their funeral prayers now made public.

The information was shared in an Instagram post by @aussiemammoth, who posted an image of the official burial flyer.

Burial arrangements of Anthony Joshua's friends spark fresh attention.

According to the flyer, the Janaza prayer service and funeral for Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele will take place on Sunday, 4 January 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The prayer service will be held at the London Central Mosque, located at 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG.

In a further message, @aussiemammoth confirmed the arrangements, writing that the funeral details for “our brother Abdel Latif” had been displayed on the notice board and reiterating the 10:00 a.m. prayer time.

The post also included prayers for the deceased, asking for forgiveness, mercy, and eternal peace.

The announcement has drawn messages of sympathy and support from followers, as friends, family, and members of the community prepare to gather to pay their final respects.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an uncle of former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua alleged that personal belongings were stolen at the scene of the road accident involving the boxer.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Adedamola Joshua said the family was disturbed not only by the fatal crash but also by reports of theft at the scene.

“Some Nigerians act badly at accident scenes. When they are supposed to help, you will see them bringing out their phones to make videos and even steal from the victims. That is not right," he said.

He specifically alleged that Anthony Joshua’s mobile phone was taken shortly after the accident.

“We even heard that Anthony Joshua’s phone was stolen during the accident; such attitudes must be discouraged,” he added.

Anthony Joshua's late friends to be buried as plans are made public.

News of crash comes as shock to family

Adedamola Joshua said the family learnt of the accident hours after it occurred, describing the moment as surreal.

“Around 1 pm, one of my church members, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, called to inform me of the accident.

“It sounded so impossible. How can Anthony Joshua be involved in an accident? But it actually happened," he said.

He explained that the boxer had arrived in Nigeria only six hours earlier and was on his way to see family members in Sagamu when the incident occurred.

According to his uncle, Joshua had returned home to spend the festive period quietly with his family, as he often does.

See the flyer below:

Anthony Joshua's friends trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

haytchzad said:

"What an absolute blessing it is for you to be doing their janazah. Wallah they are very precious to Allah. May Allah grant them the highest of all rankings in junnah 😢."

hamzahdin_ said:

"Allah yerhamou."

with_mariamtalks said:

"Also want to include that Sina was also muslim and his Janazah will also be on Sunday with Latz الله يرحمهم please keep him in your duass as well. Both brothers needs duaas and prayers."

nmasarah_c said:

"May Allah SWT. Forgive their shortcomings 😢 and make the questions of the grave easy for them 🙏🏽Ameen."

barakahbakhoor said:

"Ya Rabb grant them the best of eternal abodes, of which beneath rivers flow. Make their graves wide, full of noor and the fragrance of jannah and may they receive their book in their right hand on the day of judgement, Allahumma ameen 🤲🏽."

journey_by_hayat said:

"Was praying you would do their janaza to give us his Muslim brothers and sisters some reminders, some thought provoking advice. It’s truly devastating. But Allah knows best always."

ijuswannatakepics said:

"May Allah make their graves cool, spacious, and full of comfort. May Allah forgive them and grant them jannatul firdaus."

jamila_rose_ said:

"Innah lillahi wa innah ilayhe rajiun. How loved by Allah they are that they are honoured by u to do their janaza. Ive never seen such an outpour of love and duas for them than i have from all over the world across social media. May Allahs infinite mercy be upon them. Ameen 🤲🙏."

Police arrest Anthony Joshua’s driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident that claimed the lives of two associates of former heavyweight boxing champion Joshua on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway was taken into custody by the police.

Confirming the development on Thursday, January 1, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the police public relations officer of the Ogun State Command, said the driver of the Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and his team is currently being held as investigations continue.

