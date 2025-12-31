An elderly Nigerian man is trending after he shared how he had an accident in 2022 that seriously affected his body

He mentioned that the accident happened on the same road where Anthony Joshua was involved in a crash that killed his friends

The man made several statements in his post and also asked critical questions that no one has been able to answer

A man who had an accident on September 26, 2022, on the same road where Anthony Joshua was involved in a crash on December 29, which claimed the lives of his two friends has spoken out.

The man shared what the accident did to his body and recounted how it happened.

Man speaks about Anthony Joshua's car crash

Taking to his page, @OloyeSomorin mentioned that he had parked his car on the same road when another vehicle crashed into him, causing serious injuries.

He wrote:

“I’m saddened that Anthony Joshua was hurt and his friends lost their life.”

“This is how I was parked a few miles from this location on the same freeway when Akinwale Ogunmodede left all lanes of traffic to crash into me and paralyze me on September 26, 2022.”

As he shared his experience, he also raised important questions about the car crash involving Anthony Joshua.

His questions read:

“I’m grateful for life. I have a few questions?”

“1) Who was driving?”

“2) Is the person driving a licensed driver in Nigeria?”

Reactions as man speaks about car crash

@DacostaOlakunle noted:

"A friend of mine riding your type of bike in October had an accident on 3rd mainland. Still unconscious."

@Naijahunta stressed:

"Commentary account. Are these trucks meant to be on that side of the road plus why are there no caution signs. FRSC will blame the drivers and nothing will be done to the truck owners and the person responsible for parking it there."

@dav_adekunle wrote:

"I don't know why people are asking the wrong questions.. Why was a long vehicle parked at the side of the road, that's not a parking spot. Even if it broke down, what happened to putting emergency indicator warning oncoming traffic?"

@Anumbajones noted:

"Akinwale Ogunmodede is one name I have come to know, and the story too I am familiar with."

@Tobiholloway007 shared:

"That clearly was an accident caused by over speeding. For you not to be able to control the vehicle and anticipate likely danger in front. We are in a country where by you need to look after yourself and try as much as possible to avert and avoid potential danger."

@AbdulAbayo23169 said:

"Left for me, I'm gonna ask authorities to question the driver whenever he's stable cuz how? I'm gonna ask again how the hell did you leave the road to run into a parked trailer? What if there's no parked vehicle there and this happened or maybe the driver ran into a colvet."

