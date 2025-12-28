A young Nigerian man in the US Army has grabbed attention online after he made a statement about a popular Islamic scholar

He made the statement not long after US President Donald Trump confirmed an attack on the bases of ISIS terrorists in Sokoto

The message sent to the Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, by the soldier got many people talking because of what he said

The attack by the US military on alleged ISIS bases has continued to draw attention online, with many individuals calling for the total elimination of all terrorist groups in the country.

Amid the online discussions and the US president’s vow to eliminate threats against Christians, a Nigerian man serving in the US army has gone viral after sending a message directly to a popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

US soldier sends message to Sheikh Gumi

Gumi had recently trended after opposing and condemning the US government’s strike on ISIS bases, while criticizing the Nigerian government for not seeking help from Turkey, Pakistan, and several other nations to combat terrorism.

As Gumi’s statement continued to trend, a video of the Islamic scholar caught the attention of the US soldier, @Horiyourme, who immediately sent a strong message to Sheikh Gumi.

Taking to his page, he made a statement about Gumi that quickly drew the attention of many people who came across his post.

Numerous individuals who read his message took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Reactions as soldier speaks about Gumi

@0xjabdul noted:

"Please remove that Sheik in his name. I don't trust him to be a Sheikh."

@damtosfashion pleaded:

"Pls help us deal with this man ooo. He's been a reason for more active activities of this people."

@OloriSiji1 asked:

"You still dey respect am,hand go touch him soon."

@MichaelNavy_24 wrote:

"Nah wetin I dey tell someone like this now wey be say Mr Ben don dey put eyes for the matter e don be for am."

@iamochayisteeve noted:

"Bros, no vex ooo but nothing anybody wants tell me . You dey among people wey attack sokokoto."

@AprilNonic shared:

"Amen. One cooler of pounded yam and white soup for the team that will bundle out this man. Bills on me."

@TheRealHOV_I stressed:

"Arewa, go after this man. If you spare him, Allah would punish all of you. All y'all arewa influencers should go after him. He doesn't mean well for y'all. I'm waiting. Don't go cold on me this time. Do what the Qur'an asked u to do. Go after him, then let's see what happens. Lol."

@tok2ward noted:

"@POTUS this Gumi is a one man behind the banditry, killing and kidnapping going on in Nigeria. See to him please, thanks in advance."

@Galaxy_vibesX said:

"Please sgt treat this man the way Israel take care of Hamas leaders,do it once and for all because don't know what Donald Trump is checking."

