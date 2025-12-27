A young Nigerian journalist has reacted to the multiple attacks on the bases of ISIS terrorists in a state in northern Nigeria

His statement comes after the confirmation of the attack by the president of America, Donald Trump, about the strikes

The journalist, however, raised doubts and made some statements about the things he observed in regards to the strike

A Nigerian journalist has expressed doubts over the targeted killing of ISIS terrorists by the US military following an order from President Trump.

The journalist’s statement comes after a reported attack on ISIS bases in Sokoto. While Trump confirmed giving the order, the journalist questioned the outcome of the strike.

Nigerian journalist reacts to US attack

In a post he shared, he mentioned that he is yet to get the exact number of terrorists killed during the US strike on the ISIS base.

Victor Chukwuedo Onwuemene, on his Facebook page, said the attack might have yielded no results if there is no proof of any deaths among the terrorists.

His statement:

"I’m yet to get the full number of ISIS Terrorists that were eliminated from the USA’s strike. If there are no scores then I must say it was a fruitless attempt."

He continued that if there was truly a strike, there should be evidence showing that certain targets were eliminated.

"If there’s a strike, let it come with force and results please, thanks."

Reactions as journalist demands proof

Uloho shared:

"Even if there are casualties, I've this deep feelings that the Nigerian Government would definitely hide it from the public."

Chidi stated:

"I am asking why sokoto??? Why not plateau abi jos???"

Jakes added:

"As someone who has known core Northerners for long, if there was no casualty, you'd have seen jubilation posts from them. But since they're condemning the strike, just know it was effective."

Florian wrote:

"It was just a warning, so that when e start them no go say usa don start lol."

Innocent shared:

"I doubt that the Nigerian government would want to disclose that information. They feel defeated than victorious."

Emmanuel noted:

"So you are among those that are tearing?"

Uchenna said:

"It's not futile attack.this is just to bring awareness that the US is at their door step."

