A pastor has drawn attention to what Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi did shortly after the United States government carried out a strike on ISIS bases in Sokoto state.

The strike, which was confirmed by the US president, generated attention online, with several individuals sharing their thoughts on the actions of the US president against terrorist groups.

Pastor calls for arrest of Sheikh Gumi

In the middle of this, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi spoke, and according to a report published by Daily Trust, the Islamic scholar condemned the attack by the US government on the terrorists.

Gumi said the government could have sought the help of other nations like Turkey, China, or Pakistan to fight terrorism and not the US.

His statement in the report reads in part:

"However, this should only be carried out by clean, holy hands, not by another terrorist whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent children, women, and men."

"If Nigeria wants military assistance, China, Turkey, and Pakistan can do the job effectively. The US involvement in Nigeria will attract the real anti-US forces, making our land the theater of war.”

Gumi made several statements, and while his videos trended online, a pastor reacted to the position of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over the strike on ISIS terrorists.

The pastor, @ProtecttheFaith, took to his page to call for the arrest of the Islamic scholar and claimed that he is carrying out steps against humanity.

His statement:

"Sheikh Gumi protests President Trump's Christmas military strikes against the Islamist terrorists."

Speaking about what he believes should be done to Gumi, he continued:

"Gumi must be arrested and put on trial for crimes against humanity. Tinubu must publicly condemn Gumi or else he is declaring his complicity in his crimes."

Reactions as pastor calls for Gumi's arrest

@cawfacts2022 stressed:

"Merry Christmas Nick and to Mrs also. BTW the Nigerian government cooperated with the US bombing, so haters quiet down."

@Ocaleb88 noted:

"It’s very clear that Tinubu and indeed APC have something they have with Guni which the reason it’s been impossible for them to arrest him despite clear admission of his involvement with terrorist activities in Nigeria. One day the truth will come out for all to see."

@savndaniel stated:

"Sheikh Gumi's consistent and unyielding defence of these terrorists raises serious questions about his potential role as their leader or operational strategist, strongly suggesting his direct affiliation with the group."

@Olori_Seun1 shared:

"have come to the conclusion Gumi has many of their dirty doings and that's why it has become difficult to arrest him if not he will spill alot."

Read the post below:

