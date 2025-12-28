A man got many people talking on social media after he made a statement about a popular bandit leader in the country

He made the statement days after the US military bombed several ISIS terrorist bases in Sokoto State, Nigeria

The name the man mentioned in his post got many people talking online, as users shared their thoughts and reactions on social media

After the president of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered strikes on multiple ISIS terrorist bases in Sokoto State and vowed to continue going after deadly terrorist groups, a Nigerian man made a post.

He mentioned a very deadly and wanted terrorist who might soon be killed as a result of the US strikes and possible future attacks.

Man speaks about wanted bandit

The statement of the individual has drawn attention online, as many people shared their thoughts about what he said.

The individual, @OgbeniDipo, took to his page to mention the name of the wanted terrorist, whom he described as extremely dangerous, and shared what he believes might soon become of him.

He wrote:

“With USA’s precision strikes against ISIS in Sokoto, Bello Turji will be killed very soon.”

As he said this, he also spoke about the family of the wanted terrorist in the viral post.

“I hope his family members and supporters won’t tell us he is a fisherman once he gets blown apart.”

Reactions as man speaks about bandit leader

@chris257066777 noted:

"No, they must not kill him , they need to catch him alive , he has a lot of explanation to do . Hopefully he will expose the terrorist sympathizers and financiers in the government."

@BrianChiedozie said:

"This is not right. Bello or anything he is called is nothing to this terrorism. There are sponsors and sympathizers.. they are the biggest threat. Many of which are loitering on the street encouraging the business in the name of negotiation. Some are in this app. Wipe them all."

@Elvblaze stated:

"I thought you guys were saying IPOB lobbied Trump to invade Nigeria. What happened?"

@imustchange1 stressed:

"Your assumption, the data, and your conclusion are so far off I don’t even know how you connected these imaginary dots."

@UdefiCamillus stressed:

"So US is no longer coming for Nigeria's mineral resources, and you're no longer patriotic? To the extent that even you have fallen in line so fast. I fear who no fear una."

@latenightwin noted:

"I just want his family members and his supporters to die miserable by airstrike before his own death arrive."

@ideebabatunde said:

"I am all for complete annihilation of terrorists and their enclaves but this strike tonight didn't 'sound' like a joint - military action ooo if what Trump posted is anything to go by. The Nigerian government and the respective ministry didn't break the news. It was Trump oo."

Nigerian soldier vows to fight terrorists

