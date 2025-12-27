An Oyibo man got many people talking on social media as he made a sensitive statement about the attack on ISIS bases

He mentioned the name of the deadly weapon that was used by the United States military to carry out the strike

The revelation of the individual got many people talking on social media over the name he mentioned in the viral post

An Oyibo man has confirmed the name of the deadly missile used by the United States to bomb ISIS terrorists in Sokoto state, as well as the location from which the missile was fired.

He made the revelation hours after the attack on ISIS bases in Sokoto was confirmed by Donald Trump, the US president.

Oyibo man details strike on ISIS

In a post making waves online, the Oyibo man spoke about the missile and other important details.

The Oyibo man, @Mario Nawfal, cited a news report to make his statement and confirmed the name of the missile.

He wrote:

"U.S. LAUNCHES TOMAHAWK CRUISE MISSILES INTO NIGERIA ON CHRISTMAS DAY, TARGETING ISIS CAMPS."

After speaking about the missile, he discussed the location from which the missiles were fired.

He continued in the viral post:

"A U.S. Navy warship in the Gulf of Guinea launched over a dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at two ISIS-Sahel Province camps in Sokoto State, Nigeria."

He made several other statements in the post, which people reacted to in the comments section.

Reactions as oyibo man speaks about attack

@MarekPasz added:

"Strikes against ISIS camps underscore how far terrorism has spread — and how complex protecting civilians has become. Defending innocent lives matters, but lasting peace can’t be built on missiles alone. Justice must pair security with long-term solutions.”

@BlueWarriorFx noted:

"And as for the good people of Nigeria, This is the best News so far in the Year 2025. Anybody that is opposing this strikes and further strikes that wipe those terrorist is a Confirmed Terrorist."

Steven Yao said:

"@stevenhigherfun Sure—Tomahawks, “perfect strikes,” and a Christmas-night warning, all neatly gift-wrapped… with the only missing item being independently verifiable details. Until there’s a clear post-strike assessment and sourcing beyond slogans, treat the missile-type/body-count claims as hype—and stop selling Nigeria’s violence as “Christians only,” because even Abuja rejects that framing.."

@Oryonfinance stressed:

"Direct action on Christmas Day signals zero tolerance for terror Precision strikes show intent to protect and deter."

@Truth_Unfiltere shared:

"real question: does this actually slow the slaughter, or just push militants to melt into civilian cover again until the next round."

@AndinoAsuquo noted:

"Hit on target."

@hoylejohn69 said:

"Black winter is coming, if the USA and Europe isn't kicked out of Africa fast hm, Traore also said same thing many has been trying to pass out. The desperation of the conceptual west against Africa taking back what's hers has driven them made. A cruise missile is another's ctry?"

